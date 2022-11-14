Read full article on original website
Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.
Maryland Officials Seeking Info In Fatal Arson Case
Ma Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County. Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments...
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
Fire Claims Man’s Like In Elkton Thursday, Woman Critically Injured
Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of an Elkton fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and critically injured a female Thursday morning. Just before 7:00 a.m., a neighbor observed a large fire in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive and discovered the fire involved a camper trailer with heavy fire throughout just behind the home. Deputies confirmed a deceased male was located in a window. Firefighters with Singerly Fire Company arrived moments later and discovered another critically injured 55-year-old woman outside the home.
Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police
A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.
Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
ELKTON, MD – One person was killed and a woman critically injured in a house and camper fire early Thursday morning in Elkton. Police repsonded to Walnut Grove Road to a house engulfed in fire. A woman who was waiting outside the burning home was flown to Bayview Medical Center by the Maryland State Police. A second victim was found deceased inside a trailer behind the home. The Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. At this time, police have not released the identities of the victims. The post One critical, one dead in Elkton house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parents demand answers from police for slow response to threat made against Delaware school
NEWARK, De. - Concerned parents packed a meeting called by the Delaware State Police to explain why it took officers more than an hour to respond to a threat made against a local school. Officials say La Academia Charter School in Newark was placed on lockdown on Oct. 24 after...
Just after 7:00 Thursday morning firefighters from Elkton, Maryland New Castle County, Delaware, and Chester County, Pennsylvania responded to a home on Walnut Grove Road for reports of a house fire with entrapment. Crews responding to the scene reported a column of smoke was visible from a distance. Crews arriving...
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say
The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
