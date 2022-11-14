ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

firststateupdate.com

Maryland Officials Seeking Info In Fatal Arson Case

Ma Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County. Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments...
KENT COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Fire Claims Man’s Like In Elkton Thursday, Woman Critically Injured

Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of an Elkton fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and critically injured a female Thursday morning. Just before 7:00 a.m., a neighbor observed a large fire in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive and discovered the fire involved a camper trailer with heavy fire throughout just behind the home. Deputies confirmed a deceased male was located in a window. Firefighters with Singerly Fire Company arrived moments later and discovered another critically injured 55-year-old woman outside the home.
ELKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
SMYRNA, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder

The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say

The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
SMYRNA, DE

