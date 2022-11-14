ELKTON, MD – One person was killed and a woman critically injured in a house and camper fire early Thursday morning in Elkton. Police repsonded to Walnut Grove Road to a house engulfed in fire. A woman who was waiting outside the burning home was flown to Bayview Medical Center by the Maryland State Police. A second victim was found deceased inside a trailer behind the home. The Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. At this time, police have not released the identities of the victims. The post One critical, one dead in Elkton house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.

ELKTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO