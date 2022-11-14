ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL

Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Public asked to avoid death investigation scene in north Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the city’s north side. It was around 9 a.m. this morning when the department announced detectives and crime scene investigators were currently on scene at an address in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Blue Ridge is closed between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The head of Columbia Public Schools said Thursday that a Hickman High School student has been detained for a threat scrawled on a bathroom stall. The threat of a Thursday shooting at Hickman High School, which was discovered Wednesday and which CPS officials and police said was not credible, was circulated on The post CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January

A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles

A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO
939theeagle.com

Traffic counting cameras set up on Columbia’s Forum Boulevard

You’ll notice temporary cameras today and Thursday along Columbia’s heavily-traveled Forum Boulevard. Columbia Public Works says the cameras are part of a traffic study ahead of the $12.7-million Forum Boulevard improvement project. Public Works says the cameras will point at various locations along Forum, and emphasize the cameras are only going to be used to conduct the traffic study. They say there will be no permanent retention of the data collected by the contractor or Public Works.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday

There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
PARIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy