The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Public asked to avoid death investigation scene in north Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the city’s north side. It was around 9 a.m. this morning when the department announced detectives and crime scene investigators were currently on scene at an address in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Blue Ridge is closed between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The head of Columbia Public Schools said Thursday that a Hickman High School student has been detained for a threat scrawled on a bathroom stall. The threat of a Thursday shooting at Hickman High School, which was discovered Wednesday and which CPS officials and police said was not credible, was circulated on The post CPS superintendent says Hickman student who was source of threat has been identified appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police dog helps find Missouri jewelry store burglary suspect
Fulton police responded to a jewelry store burglary, and K9 Bo helped find the suspects.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January
A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
939theeagle.com
Traffic counting cameras set up on Columbia’s Forum Boulevard
You’ll notice temporary cameras today and Thursday along Columbia’s heavily-traveled Forum Boulevard. Columbia Public Works says the cameras are part of a traffic study ahead of the $12.7-million Forum Boulevard improvement project. Public Works says the cameras will point at various locations along Forum, and emphasize the cameras are only going to be used to conduct the traffic study. They say there will be no permanent retention of the data collected by the contractor or Public Works.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 19 years in prison for failed bank robbery and firearms
A Missouri man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court. Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, Drexel, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was found guilty...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
