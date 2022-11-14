Read full article on original website
Trump Declares 2024 Campaign, Laments Lost American ‘Golden Age’
After relentlessly teasing the possibility for the better part of two years, and in the wake of a historically poor midterm performance by Republicans, Donald Trump finally launched his third consecutive bid for the White House. “In order to make America great and glorious again,” he declared from his Mar-a-Lago...
Experts: GOP Botched Early-Voting Ground Game
Two days before Brian Kemp bested Stacey Abrams by more than seven percentage points in their closely watched rematch, the Georgia governor did something unusual for a Republican candidate in the 2022 midterms: He expressed confidence about where he stood and cited early voting as a top reason. “We’ve also...
Barack Obama to Guest on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’
Trevor Noah will welcome former President Barack Obama back to The Daily Show tonight (Thursday, November 17) for the first time in-studio just before his tenure as host is up. The episode is slated to focus on the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today. This will mark the third interview between Obama and Noah, having previously appeared in 2021 in a virtually taped episode and once before at the White House as one of his final interviews as President.
Senate Republicans pick McConnell to lead party
(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to keep U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as head of their party in the Senate. The votes came in for McConnell despite a push from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to take the spot. Scott leads the National Republican Study Committee. He sent a letter to his Republican colleagues dated Nov. 15 making the case for their vote.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Man carrying a sword and ax entered the New York Times’ office, police say
Upon entry, he asked to speak with members of the politics desk, according to media reports.
Why Does ‘Election Denier’ Apply Only to 2020?
There are many insights to be gained, lessons to be learned, and stories to be told about the 2022 midterm elections. One, however, has not a single thing to do with any candidate or policy. It has to do with words. We all know that words matter. This is why...
US Department of State nixes Russia's claims that Brittney Griner negotiations are moving forward
The United States maintains Russia has not negotiated in good faith to bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner back home. She is serving a nine-year sentence.
What Divided Government Means for Healthcare
Are the political parties ready – and actually capable – of working together on healthcare reform? Last week’s elections might provide a clear path forward for both parties to show the American people that they are ready to govern in at least one way – through a simple means: making access to telehealth permanent.
