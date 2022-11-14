Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Time to start carving your turkey! A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert answers all your cooking questions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Thursday before Thanksgiving is National Thaw Day. To make sure you're ready to cook your Turkey for the day, 2 Wants To Know talked with a Butterball Turkey Talk-Line expert. Here's what they want you to know. Thawing tips. In the refrigerator:. Thaw turkey breast...
Ways to give this holiday season: Salvation Army of Greensboro aiming to give this Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is a time of giving and a time of joy. There are many ways to give back in the Triad, including through the Salvation Army of Greensboro. Captain Chris Raymer, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro shared ways to give back...
Thanksgiving 2022: List of restaurants open or offering carryout on Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2022 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both. If you would like your restaurant to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Frying a turkey? The three things you need to know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen the fire department demonstrations and watched the turkey fryer explode in flames. While the demos are cool to watch, no one wants that to happen on their Thanksgiving day. The three things you need to keep in mind when frying a turkey will...
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro for ice skating fun!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice running!. WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro with fun for all ages and no experience is needed!. This year the rink is back in Greensboro’s Lebauer Park located at 208 North Davie Street....
Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
Burlington Police Department accepting letters to Santa Claus
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Santa Claus visiting Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is accepting letters to Santa Claus. A magical red mailbox has been placed in the lobby of BPD headquarters to receive letters written to Santa from the community. Several of...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
My 2 Cents: The best and worst Thanksgiving side dishes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know truth be told, Thanksgiving dinner is truly about the sides. The bird is great and all but what we really want is those carb-o-licious side dishes. So, I found a list of the most popular sides on Thrillist.com. Here's what they had to say.
Heaters given away in High Point as Triad experiences colder weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hours before the Salvation Army of High Point opened its doors on West Green Drive on Monday, a line of people had already gathered outside. Over six dozen people showed up with the hope of getting a free space heater. The full stock of 75 heaters ran out about […]
Harris Teeter: Side dishes for Holiday Meals are not available. Refunds & credits will be given
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you pre-ordered your Thanksgiving meal with Harris Teeter, you need to know there is an issue. Due to product availability with side dishes, holiday meals are not currently available. To clarify, customers are no longer able to pre-order side dishes and side dishes that were...
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
My 2 Cents: The love between siblings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
Bethany Community School on lockdown: Rockingham County Sheriff
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Bethany Community School is under lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. Page said the sheriff's office got a call about a possible student with a gun on campus. Officers are on the scene searching the school. No weapon has been found.
Crash temporarily closes a portion of N. Church St. in Greensboro until further notice
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a road in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Greensboro Police Department said the 2400 block of North Church Street is closed for an extended period of time until further notice. Police said drivers are encouraged to find an alternate...
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
