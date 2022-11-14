ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Summit, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Frying a turkey? The three things you need to know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen the fire department demonstrations and watched the turkey fryer explode in flames. While the demos are cool to watch, no one wants that to happen on their Thanksgiving day. The three things you need to keep in mind when frying a turkey will...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington Police Department accepting letters to Santa Claus

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Santa Claus visiting Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is accepting letters to Santa Claus. A magical red mailbox has been placed in the lobby of BPD headquarters to receive letters written to Santa from the community. Several of...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: The love between siblings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

