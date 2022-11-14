Gilpin officials urge residents to provide input on zoning ordinance

Gilpin officials are seeking additional public participation at an upcoming zoning ordinance update meeting.

An in-person zoning meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, 113 Fire Hall Road.

Gilpin Supervisor Charles Stull said the informal meeting is open-house style, and residents are invited stop at any time during the posted hours.

“Public participation is important,” he said. “Residents’ thoughts and ideas need to be the driving force behind this ordinance. It’s their township. It’s where they live, and they should play a large part in deciding what kind of development can take place and where.”

The township voted to overhaul current zoning ordinances in April.

The public input session provides an opportunity for residents to contribute ideas, concerns and opinions on zoning issues in the rural township.

So far, about 18 of the township’s estimated 2,411 residents have completed an online survey launched in September, Stull said.

“We need more participation, and we’re hopeful for a large turnout,” Stull said.

The survey is still available to Gilpin residents and can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/GilpinZoning.

Residents without internet access can pick up paper copies of the survey at the township building, 589 Route 66.

The zoning ordinance establishes land uses, such as residential, commercial and industrial, and pertains to how buildings relate to their surroundings, Stull said.

Gilpin’s current zoning laws date back to 1985, with the township zoned about 40% agricultural, 30% residential, 10% commercial, 10% conservation and 10% industrial.

Township officials would like to see more commercial zoning in the township and expand the township’s business corridor along Route 66.

“We haven’t actually read the surveys. We’re waiting until after our public session to let people give their feedback after it, and compile it all,” Stull said. “No one person knows everything. A resident’s insight could change the course in any area of the township.”

Residents with questions are asked to email the project consultant, Brandi Rosselli, at brosselli@mackinengineering.com or call 412-788-0472.