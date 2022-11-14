Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Charge Woman With Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a warrant for breaking & entering on Wednesday, November 16. Arrested was Priscilla O’Malley, 20, with no known address. She was arrested at 12:13 p.m. at Route 135 and Hollis Street. Framingham Police said no booking photo was available.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
Framingham Police: $500 Charged on Credit Card From Lost Wallet
FRAMINGHAM – A man reported his wallet stolen on November 15, and a charge of about $500 was made on one of the credit cards in that wallet, said Framingham Police. The wallet was reported lost at 341 Cochituate Road in Framingham around 10:34 p.m. on November 15. Framingham...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Pond Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a two-car rear-end crash at Concord Street & Pond Street on Wednesday, November 16. The crash happened at the intersection at 5:43 p.m. There were no injuries, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was cited for unlicensed operation of a...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
Framingham Police: Man Steals Jacket From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Wednesday, November 16 for a man stealing a coat. Police arrested Ronald B. Horne, 38, with no known address. He was charged with shoplifting by asportation, which means “the detachment, movement, or carrying away of property.”. Framingham Police...
Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash
RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
UPDATED: Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2:30 p.m. “This incident stemmed from an altercation between two parties who are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The woman, in her 40s,...
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
Police Arrest Framingham Man After Disturbance at Taqueria Mexico
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Taqueria Mexico restaurant in downtown Framingham a minute before midnight on Saturday, November 12 for a distubance. On Sunday at 12:24 a.m. Framingham Police made an arrest of Michael Gonzalez, 28, of 263 Hollis Street of Framingham. “Gonzalez was removed by security after...
Framingham Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into & 1 Suspect identified
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said two vehicles were broken into this week, and they have already identified a suspect with one of the incidents. On Sunday, November 13, a suspect stole a wallet from a vehicle that was unlocked on Torrey Street. Framingham Police have not identified a suspect...
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect
At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
Police investigating possible fetus or infant found in South Boston freezer
BOSTON - A South Boston neighborhood is left shocked and shaken, after police discovered what appears to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer. Police received a 911 call around 2:15 Thursday afternoon from 838 East Broadway. The remains were apparently found in an upstairs apartment. The area was swarmed with Boston police and homicide detectives. Shortly after, the medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit. Detectives were in and out of the home all afternoon and night combing for evidence. The district attorney is now investigating. Neighbors next door have more questions than answers but were horrified to learn of the discovery. "It's just really awful to think about and to just know that that was kind of right next-door, definitely very like chilling and haunting to see," said neighbor Katie Reilly. Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.
Massachusetts teen charged in fatal crash that claimed the life of 16-year-old girl
A Massachusetts man was arraigned in District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. 19-year-old Christopher Filz of Shirley was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless...
