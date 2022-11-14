ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Pond Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a two-car rear-end crash at Concord Street & Pond Street on Wednesday, November 16. The crash happened at the intersection at 5:43 p.m. There were no injuries, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was cited for unlicensed operation of a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals Jacket From Nordstrom Rack

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Wednesday, November 16 for a man stealing a coat. Police arrested Ronald B. Horne, 38, with no known address. He was charged with shoplifting by asportation, which means “the detachment, movement, or carrying away of property.”. Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash

RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2:30 p.m. “This incident stemmed from an altercation between two parties who are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The woman, in her 40s,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect

At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours

Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Police investigating possible fetus or infant found in South Boston freezer

BOSTON - A South Boston neighborhood is left shocked and shaken, after police discovered what appears to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer. Police received a 911 call around 2:15 Thursday afternoon from 838 East Broadway. The remains were apparently found in an upstairs apartment. The area was swarmed with Boston police and homicide detectives. Shortly after, the medical examiner showed up and took what appeared to be a small box out of the unit. Detectives were in and out of the home all afternoon and night combing for evidence. The district attorney is now investigating. Neighbors next door have more questions than answers but were horrified to learn of the discovery. "It's just really awful to think about and to just know that that was kind of right next-door, definitely very like chilling and haunting to see," said neighbor Katie Reilly. Boston police have made no arrests. No other information has been released.  
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy