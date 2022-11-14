Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda
To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
tribpapers.com
Eliminating Park Geese and Their “Poop”
Weaverville – Weaverville’s Lake Louise Park is a popular spot for locals, tourists, and, unfortunately, waterfowl. Waterfowl, particularly geese, were causing havoc in the park for other visitors. See, geese make a terrible mess when they… well, when they need to go to the bathroom. Disgustingly, they just don’t care where they go.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local restaurants accepting reservations for Thanksgiving Day
FOOTHILLS––Restaurants and bakeries in the area are making the holidays a little easier for those wanting a taste of their favorite menu item on Thanksgiving Day. Several local bakeries and restaurants are offering pre-ordered meals next week. Order deadlines are in place for some businesses, so business owners encourage those interested to place orders as soon as possible, by phone or on their websites.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
asheville.com
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian...
carolinaepicurean.com
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills November 2022 – Guiding Reins – Improving Lives through an Equine Assistance Wellness Program
“It was during my fourth session that I became an absolute believer in the power of a horse to heal a human heart,” reflects Red Palmer, an Army (and law enforcement) veteran. “One doesn’t know how much weight he’s carrying on his shoulders until it comes off.”
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Kiwanis Club of Tryon donates to Outreach
On November 15, The Kiwanis Club of Tryon donated 22 hams and 5 turkeys to Thermal Belt Outreach to help feed local families during this holiday season. Pictured are Georgia Ballard, Pantry Assistant (left), and Lesley Correll, volunteer (right) at Thermal Belt Outreach. Submitted by Sharon Millard.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
Comments / 0