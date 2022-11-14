Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park
There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex to host Steel City Shootout hockey tournament
PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena will host a Steel City Shootout hockey tournament on Saturday, Dec 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The annual “mite” tournament is for eight-year-old children. Teams from Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida will be present. Mites are youth players that participate in the tournament.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
wbrc.com
Gifted Hoover siblings both receive Alabama award
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover brother and sister who are 2 years apart are celebrating winning the 2022 Outstanding Gifted Students award for the state of Alabama. This award is made to honor students who show excellence in leadership, intelligence, and making a difference in their community. These two...
Four children missing from Talladega County found safe
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s pre-Thanksgiving winner against Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA – Over the river and through the woods, Pelham traveled to Tuscaloosa County for its first away game of the year and returned with a pre-Thanksgiving win. Thanks to a strong night from Senior Laci Gogan and a dominant defensive performance, the Pelham women’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Shelby Reporter
Boat giveaway raises money for King’s Home for 12th year
CHELSEA – A skilled fisherman and his top-of-the-line boat once again helped to bring in much-needed donations for King’s Home this year. The 12th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway raised another wave of funds for King’s Home, which operates 21 residential group homes on six campuses in four Alabama counties, including Shelby County, and serves all 67 counties.
Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County
Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Shelby Reporter
UM’s Jason Perry selected for Alabama Leadership Initiative
MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo Student Diversity Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Jason Perry was recently selected to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative sponsored by Leadership Alabama. The Alabama Leadership Initiative is a six-month program that aims to expose young leaders to decision-makers in Alabama....
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hires three veterans as deputies
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed three veterans as new patrol deputies to the agency. The addition of the new officers was announced in an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 10 in anticipation of Veterans Day. “We...
