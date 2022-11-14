Read full article on original website
Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma Revealed In New Wheat Colorway
It’s been almost an entire year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh. And though gone, the late designer’s influence can still be felt across fashion, art, and, of course, sneakers, with Nike soon to premiere a four-day experience dedicated to his design process. The event will also serve as the debut of Abloh’s newest posthumous release — the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma — which was just teased in a brand new, wheat-dressed colorway.
Ronnie Fieg Confirms New Balance 993 And 2002R “Pistachio” For Black Friday
Ronnie Fieg has been working. In addition to unveiling some of his first endeavors as Creative Director for the New York Knicks, the Queens-native has recently shared his latest project with New Balance. Shared with the world via Instagram with a caption that reads “Pistachio’s. Black Friday.”, Fieg’s next release...
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
The Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Celebrates 22 Years Of The Pump Omni Zone II
From the Club C to the Instapump Fury, Maison Margiela has recontextualized many of Reebok’s most iconic sneakers, shining their time-honored designs through a more high fashion lens. And for the two’s last collaborative effort of the year, they’re shining a spotlight on the Pump Omni Zone II, taking a 3D scan of an aged, archived pair for the creation of the pre-distressed TZ Pump.
Atlas Helps Vans Celebrate 30 Years Of The Half Cab
Vans has crafted several collaborative nods to the Half Cab over the course of its 30th Anniversary. And to help close out the celebration with a bang, the Anaheim-based footwear brand is teaming up with Atlas on a colorway inspired by record shops. “Half Cabs are as timeless as a...
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Releasing In August 2023
Superficially, the year of ’23 sounds important to the ear, and the AJ4 is poised to be at the forefront yet again as Jordan Brand continues its quest to engage with the younger, newer generation of basketball fanatics and sneaker lifestyle enthusiasts. That said, the powerhouse known as the...
The Nike Air Max 1 “Ugly Duckling” Shows Up In “Pecan/Yellow Ochre”
The Nike Air Max 1 has been celebrating its 35th anniversary all throughout 2022. And while the silhouette hasn’t returned to its original form, it has made references to past releases–both its own and other swoosh-branded counterparts. Before the year ends, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design is expected to...
From The Bronx, With Love: Jae Tips Unveils His Saucony Grid Azura 2000 Collaboration
Raised in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, Jae Tips have been pushing culture for decades now. Although the multi-hyphenate has gained a following with his music, custom fitted baseball caps, and online personality, the young creative has fueled most aspects of his life via sneakers. This weekend, Jae Tips unveils his first-ever retail sneaker collaboration at ComplexCon: A Saucony Grid Azura 2000.
Paperboy Paris And Reebok Celebrate 16 Years Of ALL GONE With Hyper-Limited Club C
For over a decade and a half, ALL GONE has documented some of the most sought after items of our generation, ranging from extremely rare sneaker collaborations to NFT projects the likes of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. And now, in honor of their 16th Anniversary, the modern day historians are teaming up with Paperboy Paris and Reebok to produce a next-to-unattainable cultural artifact of their own.
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Puts Together Its Own “Valentine’s Day” Colorway
Nowadays, flowers and chocolate don’t quite cut it for Valentine’s Day. And if you were to ask Nike — as well as many of their competitors — they’d likely tell you that sneakers make a much better gift. Even better would be the brand’s commemorative set of colorways, which includes an Air Force 1, an Air More Uptempo, a Dunk Low, and now also an Air Max 90 Futura.
The Nike LeBron 20 Gets Ready For Christmas
Despite not finding success on the hardwood with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been making a killing with his Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. Recently, the Zoom Air-cushioned design emerged in a festive ensemble perfect for Christmas. While not an homage to the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” that debuted...
Jeremy Scott And adidas Team Up For A Duo Of Colorful Forum’s
Jeremy Scott and adidas have proven a force to be reckoned with, establishing the industry’s collaborative blueprint long before the modernized offerings of today’s joint efforts. Following the two cohort’s first team-up of the year featuring a trio of winged adidas Forum Hi’s, the iconic silhouette sewn from the hardwood is returning to serve as the main body of work for Scott’s latest collaboration with The Three Stripes.
Nike’s “Teddy Bear” Pack Heads Outdoors With The Lahar Low SE
As the world awaits for its Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Teddy Bear” collection has teased a women’s Lahar Low in a medley of soft pink colors. Built for the outdoors, the silhouette injects a fashion-forward take into the decades-old hiking proposition. Thanks to the rugged outsole and a handful of compelling tonal options, the Nike Lahar Low exploded on social media among savvy fashion consumers, making the shoes’ inclusion in the upcoming “Teddy Bear” lineup make sense. Suede claims real estate all across the upper, with various shades of soft pink divvying up everything from the panels along the tongue to the mudguards. Pull tabs at the spine provide some more contrast into the shoe, as does the semi-translucent gum brown sole unit. Lastly, the collection’s protagonist is printed on the sock-liners.
Nike Experiments With Tri-color Soles On Dunk Low “Chicago” Slated For 2023
The Nike Dunk Low continues to be in-demand, but it’s gotten a lot more accessible than it was even just a year ago. As the late Peter Moore’s iconic inches closer to a new set of 365 days, it continues to experiment with storytelling, materials and color combinations.
Lil Dre, Maxallure And adidas Skateboarding Bring “Think Beautiful Thoughts” Slogan To Latest Collection
Recently having launched a signature shoe for Nora Vasconcellos, adidas Skateboarding is ready to drop its next full-on collection with the help of cult skate outfit, Maxallure. A rider-led collaboration, the upcoming footwear and apparel lineup of products sees Maxallure co-founders, longtime friends and San Francisco legends Karl Watson and...
Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC” Releasing July 22nd, 2023
Ever since dressing the Air Jordan 1 back in 2021, “University Blue” has had a chokehold on much of sneaker culture. And as we head into 2023, the colorway’s grip is only expected to tighten, as we’re to see not just a sequel to the aforementioned but also an Air Jordan 2 Low clad in the UNC signature.
The Archetypal adidas Stan Smith Returns To Its Original Tooling
Since 1997 the adidas Originals banner has proffered numerous trips through the German brand’s extensive archives, returning with original constructions of their most famed silhouettes. Having been over a decade since the silhouette was retooled, the adidas Stan Smith 80s is returning to its native fabrication featuring premium buttery leathers and 80s style proportions.
Official Images Of The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster”
Over the course of their long-standing relationship, Concepts and Nike have delivered countless collaborative releases. But neither their Air Max 1s nor their various set of Kyries can rival the legend of the boutique’s “Lobster” Dunks. And following many a different colorway over the years, said collection is nearly ready to usher in its latest catch: the “Orange Lobster.”
