As the world awaits for its Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Teddy Bear” collection has teased a women’s Lahar Low in a medley of soft pink colors. Built for the outdoors, the silhouette injects a fashion-forward take into the decades-old hiking proposition. Thanks to the rugged outsole and a handful of compelling tonal options, the Nike Lahar Low exploded on social media among savvy fashion consumers, making the shoes’ inclusion in the upcoming “Teddy Bear” lineup make sense. Suede claims real estate all across the upper, with various shades of soft pink divvying up everything from the panels along the tongue to the mudguards. Pull tabs at the spine provide some more contrast into the shoe, as does the semi-translucent gum brown sole unit. Lastly, the collection’s protagonist is printed on the sock-liners.

3 HOURS AGO