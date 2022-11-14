Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
drifttravel.com
Underground Donut Tour Launches in Washington DC
The Underground Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Washington, DC. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas and now adding Washington DC to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
bethesdamagazine.com
Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend
Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend. Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be closed this weekend, due to switch work and other maintenance. Trains will run every 10 minutes, but there will be no service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights. That means the Bethesda and Medical Center stations will be closed, with free shuttle buses offered in their place. Trains will run from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Friendship Heights to Glenmont. [DCist]
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
Body found launches criminal investigation into Gaithersburg condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officials say a body has been pulled from the rubble one day after an explosion at a condo complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police are now looking into the explosion as a criminal investigation. Fourteen people were injured in the explosion and fire that ripped through the...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg apartment complex explosion: Behind the Story
FOX 5's David Kaplan provides an update on Wednesday morning's explosion and fire in Gaithersburg. In a breaking news moment, everyone at FOX 5 works together to report quickly and accurately, from our show producers to the digital team.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
bethesdamagazine.com
DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery
Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
WUSA
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized.
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville gas station broken into
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Mario Lopez Taking Talents To Westfield Montgomery Mall To Kick Off Holiday Season
Hollywood is coming to Maryland to kick off the holiday season. Mario Lopez will be making an appearance at the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Bethesda to host a holiday concert to benefit the Children's National Hospital. The “Saved by the Bell” star will be the special...
