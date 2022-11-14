ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE
drifttravel.com

Underground Donut Tour Launches in Washington DC

The Underground Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Washington, DC. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Las Vegas and now adding Washington DC to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend

Some Metro Red Line stations will be closed this weekend. Multiple stations on Metro’s Red Line will be closed this weekend, due to switch work and other maintenance. Trains will run every 10 minutes, but there will be no service between Grosvenor and Friendship Heights. That means the Bethesda and Medical Center stations will be closed, with free shuttle buses offered in their place. Trains will run from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Friendship Heights to Glenmont. [DCist]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas station broken into

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD

