Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Disney Debuts The First Strange World Toys
Disney's next animated film Strange World will hit theaters in just a few days on November 23, 2022 and will feature the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White. It follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, "as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures". Naturally, no Disney movie would be complete without some fun merch, so the first toys based on the film are now available at retailers like Amazon, Target, and shopDisney.
Wednesday Review: Jenna Ortega Shines in Another Tim Burton Classic
30 years after Tim Burton was first attached to direct an Addams Family picture, the filmmaker is getting his time to shine. The Batman Returns filmmaker had to pass on the 1991 live-action film because of scheduling conflicts with the Caped Crusader, ultimately leading to the director's arrival here on Wednesday, an eight-episode series soon debuting on Netflix. In what may end up as one of the most unique and refreshing takes on the gothic characters we've seen to date, Burton's signature stamp is on the production from the leap.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Vol. 3 Connections Revealed (Exclusive)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is gearing up for a release on Disney+, bringing the cast of Guardians heroes together under the direction of James Gunn for the first time since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which released in May of 2017. Since then, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast and characters have appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. With Gunn back at the reigns, the trilogy he has been planning since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy is nearing its end wth the Holiday Special being the first step in that direction.
Violent Night: David Harbour's Santa Claus Throws Hand in Exclusive Clip
Ahead of Violent Night's theatrical release and ComicBook.com's exclusive early screening in New York City, Universal Studios has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the film. In the clip, seen in the video above, David Harbour is Santa Claus arriving at a home invasion. With the robbers being on the naughty list, Santa Claus is given no choice but to start serving up some Christmas butt-kicking with various holiday decorations, toys, and more from his bag of tricks being used to take down the naughty list.
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens
Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Indiana Jones 5: First Look at Harrison Ford's Return Released
Indiana Jones 5 just revealed some new covers from Empire Magazine. In the new images Harrison Ford stands in the classic costume and fans are excited for everything to come from the beloved series' latest entry. Director James Mangold has been teasing something big with his turn behind the camera for weeks now, and it feels like this is just the first taste of all the hype. Check out the images down below for yourself!
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima
Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals New Images For Episode Seven
The latest episode of Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has changed the game forever, as the Soul Society has lost what might be their biggest ace in the hole when it comes to keeping the Wandenreich from overtaking the afterlife and carving their way through Shinigami and Arrancar alike. As the head of Sternritter proves his strength, new images have arrived that hint at the terrifying situation that Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami will find themselves in when the seventh episode of the Shonen's anime adaptation arrives next week.
Batwoman Writers Share Emotional Reaction to Javicia Leslie's The Flash Casting
Late last month, Batwoman fans got the exciting news that Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. While it won't be the first time Leslie has appeared on its fellow Arrowverse series — she appeared during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8 — but this appearance is a bit bittersweet. Batwoman was cancelled earlier this year after three seasons on the network so Leslie's return will mark her first since. The significance of that isn't lost on fans, nor is lost on the show's writers. On Twitter, the account for the Batwoman writer's room weighed in on seeing Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for The Flash, writing about how it had them "emotional".
Ryan Reynolds Now Referring to Deadpool 3 as The Deadpool/Wolverine Film
Captain America and Bucky Barnes. Iron Man and War Machine. Thor and Loki. Iconic duos have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the franchise was birthed in 2008. Marvel Studios has toyed with twosomes since Phase 1, and has put a greater emphasis on the two-lead nature of projects in recent years. Side characters like Wasp and Falcon were promoted to titular billing, while younger heroes like Kate Bishop and Shuri were given the chance to take on an iconic mantle. Familiar faces are set to reintroduce themselves in the Marvel fold come Phase 5, and it appears that they might take on the traditional shared title status.
Chainsaw Man's Anime Pushes Manga Sales to New Heights
Chainsaw Man's first season has reeled countless anime fans in the world of Denji and his dreams of three square meals a day, keeping a roof over his head, and eventually getting a girlfriend. Using the power of the Chainsaw Devil thanks to fusing with his loyal pooch, Pochita, MAPPA's anime adaptation has helped push sales for Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to new heights as a new report confirms how many copies of the printed story are currently in circulation around the world.
Marvel Releases New Iron Man Trailer
Someone is out to kill Tony Stark in a new trailer for Invincible Iron Man. Just as one era of Iron Man comics comes to an end, another begins. Today sees the release of Iron Man #25, writer Christopher Cantwell's final issue of the series. The oversized 650th issue ends with a look ahead to the relaunch of Invincible Iron Man by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri. Marvel is also releasing an I Am Iron Man series by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. As for Invincible Iron Man, a trailer for the title previews the drama in store for the Armored Avenger.
