Daly City, CA

KRON4 News

Daly City fire damages duplex Thursday morning

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building. Firefighters kept the […]
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Westbound State Highway 4 Closed Due To Fatal Collision

PITTSBURG (BCN) A fatal collision in Pittsburg has closed the westbound lanes of State Highway 4 early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 12:11 report of the collision, located just east of the junction at Loveridge Road, and issued a SigAlert closing the westbound lanes at 12:17 a.m. A detour has been set up, diverting westbound traffic off the highway at Loveridge and back on the highway at the Railroad Avenue on-ramp.
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Update: Westbound State Highway 4 Reopens Following Fatal Collision

PITTSBURG (BCN) All westbound lanes of State Highway 4 have reopened early Thursday in Pittsburg following a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported at 3:59 a.m. that the four-lane westbound roadway had reopened, along with the Loveridge Road on-ramp. Earlier, officers responded to a 12:11...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point

The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo residents face looming crackdown on parking in front yards

SAN PABLO – Police in San Pablo are going to be increasing enforcement of the city's parking ordinances. The department said the goal is to clean up the neighborhoods, but residents say it's a more complicated issue. Ernestina Chan has lived in San Pablo for five years. She lives in an 828 square foot home with their bedrooms and one bathroom along with her husband, their three children, her brother, and her parents. That's five adults, and each one has a car.Last month she got a $100 parking ticket from the city of San Pablo for parking her car in...
SAN PABLO, CA
SFGate

Update: Hwy 4 Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash

State Highway 4 has reopened in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Bay Point following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 near San Marco Boulevard and prompted the shutdown of all lanes...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Breaks Out in Concord After Construction Crew Hits Gas Line

A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line Wednesday, causing a fire to break out, officials said. The fire burned along the 2700 block of Grant Street, according to officials. It was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. No structures were threatened, no evacuations were...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Update: 5 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Hwy 4 Early Thursday

PITTSBURG (BCN) Five people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers learned of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The Hyundai then crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
OAKLAND, CA

