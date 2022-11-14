Read full article on original website
Daly City fire damages duplex Thursday morning
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building. Firefighters kept the […]
Body found in Bay Area home engulfed by fire; arson suspected
A fire that engulfed an East Bay house where a body was found was intentionally set, officials said Thursday night.
Motorcyclist dies on I-80 in collision near Berkeley, CHP says
An adult male died in a motorcycle collision on westbound I-80 in Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, the CHP said.
SFGate
Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SFGate
Westbound State Highway 4 Closed Due To Fatal Collision
PITTSBURG (BCN) A fatal collision in Pittsburg has closed the westbound lanes of State Highway 4 early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 12:11 report of the collision, located just east of the junction at Loveridge Road, and issued a SigAlert closing the westbound lanes at 12:17 a.m. A detour has been set up, diverting westbound traffic off the highway at Loveridge and back on the highway at the Railroad Avenue on-ramp.
SFGate
Update: Westbound State Highway 4 Reopens Following Fatal Collision
PITTSBURG (BCN) All westbound lanes of State Highway 4 have reopened early Thursday in Pittsburg following a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported at 3:59 a.m. that the four-lane westbound roadway had reopened, along with the Loveridge Road on-ramp. Earlier, officers responded to a 12:11...
All lanes reopen on Hwy 37 in Vallejo after crash shuts down highway: authorities
UPDATE: CHP tweeted at 5:53 p.m. all westbound lanes on SR-37 have reopened. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo has caused the westbound lanes of SR-37 to shut down completely, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Traffic will be diverted for drivers to exit on Mare Island. A truck and […]
SFGate
Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point
The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
San Pablo residents face looming crackdown on parking in front yards
SAN PABLO – Police in San Pablo are going to be increasing enforcement of the city's parking ordinances. The department said the goal is to clean up the neighborhoods, but residents say it's a more complicated issue. Ernestina Chan has lived in San Pablo for five years. She lives in an 828 square foot home with their bedrooms and one bathroom along with her husband, their three children, her brother, and her parents. That's five adults, and each one has a car.Last month she got a $100 parking ticket from the city of San Pablo for parking her car in...
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
SFGate
Update: Hwy 4 Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash
State Highway 4 has reopened in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Bay Point following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 near San Marco Boulevard and prompted the shutdown of all lanes...
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Breaks Out in Concord After Construction Crew Hits Gas Line
A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line Wednesday, causing a fire to break out, officials said. The fire burned along the 2700 block of Grant Street, according to officials. It was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. No structures were threatened, no evacuations were...
SFGate
Update: 5 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Hwy 4 Early Thursday
PITTSBURG (BCN) Five people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. At about 12:10 a.m., officers learned of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The Hyundai then crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
