Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie
This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Krispy Kreme's New Mini Doughnuts Taste Like Classic Holiday Pies
Sneak a bite of pumpkin, pecan, lemon, and apple pies before Thanksgiving.
Aldi is selling a £19.99 electric blanket for keeping warm this winter
With the cold weather and Christmas just around the corner, it’s officially cosy season – and this year, it’s more important than ever to stock up on seasonal essentials as energy prices continue to soar.Whether it’s a blanket hoodie, thicker duvet, hot water bottle or draught excluder, many of us are looking for cost-effective ways to keep warm. Enter: electric blankets.Rapidly cold-busting while not costing a fortune to run, these insulating heated throws are an energy-efficient purchase – with some claiming to cost as little as 1p a night to run.To help you save even more money, Aldi is selling...
Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight
We have to commend him for his bravery, that is for sure!
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider Is Infused into McConnell’s New Holiday Ice Cream Flavor
The two California-based brands call these pints "a Central Coast Thanksgiving celebration."
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven sizzled the competition.
This Sale on Breville’s Editor-Approved Air Fryer Is One of the Best We’ve Seen All Year
The Food & Wine Fave is $180 off at Amazon.
Tiny feasts: Thanksgiving dinner ideas for one or two people
Here’s how to have a great Thanksgiving feast for one or two people.
The 7 Best Punch Bowls of 2022
Our favorite is the Viski Footed Glass Bowl for its beautiful shape and high-quality construction.
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions
NEW YORK (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London’s theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others “steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!” The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
Woman Shopping For a New Couch Drops Little Known Thing About What to Look For
Never, ever would have looked into this...
This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now
Snap it up in four different sizes, starting at just $20.
Mtn Dew's New Fruit Quake Flavor Is Supposed to Taste Like Fruitcake
The soda brand is putting a drinkable twist on the controversial holiday dessert.
