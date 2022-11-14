ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie

This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
The Independent

Aldi is selling a £19.99 electric blanket for keeping warm this winter

With the cold weather and Christmas just around the corner, it’s officially cosy season – and this year, it’s more important than ever to stock up on seasonal essentials as energy prices continue to soar.Whether it’s a blanket hoodie, thicker duvet, hot water bottle or draught excluder, many of us are looking for cost-effective ways to keep warm. Enter: electric blankets.Rapidly cold-busting while not costing a fortune to run, these insulating heated throws are an energy-efficient purchase – with some claiming to cost as little as 1p a night to run.To help you save even more money, Aldi is selling...
Tina Howell

Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream

This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
The Associated Press

Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions

NEW YORK (AP) — Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London’s theaters. The idea is to put on as many plays as possible before others “steal your ideas, burn down your theaters or spread the plague!” The winner rakes in the most box office bucks and is the fastest to fame and glory. $35.
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy