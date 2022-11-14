Read full article on original website
Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit
Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
Urban Meyer Reveals Surprising Team With 'Easiest Path' To Playoff
The coach of three national champion teams, and owner of a pristine 187-32 record at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes for teams to thrive in the postseason. So it raised an eyebrow or two when Meyer cited the Tennessee Volunteers as the team with the ...
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Nebraska Star Floats Major College Football Rumor
Former Nebraska Cornhusker and eight-year NFL vet Will Compton dropped a bombshell Tuesday on Twitter. Compton, who co-hosts the popular podcast Bussin' With The Boys, suggested that Matt Rhule could be the Cornhuskers' next head coach. "I’m hearing Matt Rhule is currently in Nebraska ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
5-star Clemson QB target sets commitment date
A five-star Clemson quarterback target in the 2024 class has set his commitment date. DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) High School announced via social media Tuesday night that he will make his commitment on Dec. 7. (...)
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season. Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,. , Ohio State, TCU and Michigan...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
CBS Sports
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
Clemson moves up a spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released Tuesday night, with Clemson moving up after their 31-16 win over Louisville. The Tigers 9-1 (7-0 ACC) moved up a single spot from to No.9 as a couple of two-loss teams remain above them. Even though they have two losses and will not appear in the SEC Championship game, the Alabama Crimson Tide ranks No.8 ahead of Clemson. The other two-loss team ahead of Clemson is No.6 LSU, who will face Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Swinney and the Tigers have two more home games left to play in the regular season before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. Their opponent in that game, North Carolina, ranked No.13 in the latest CFP rankings. Here are the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s choices for the CFP top 25: UPDATED College Football Playoff Rankings🚨https://t.co/02iTliRsXR pic.twitter.com/MweHTErs6F — On3 (@On3sports) November 16, 2022 List ACC power rankings heading into Week 12
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Clemson fans can’t believe being behind Alabama in latest CFP rankings
Clemson Tigers fans are not happy about the fact that the team ranks behind the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Clemson Tigers watched as they tumbled down from the No. 4 spot to tenth spot last week after their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first of the season. This past Saturday, Clemson got back into the win column, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 31-16, improving their record to 9-1.
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
Where Tennessee is ranked in third 2022 College Football Playoff top 25
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup. Tennessee’s...
Look: Tennessee Unveils New Alternate Uniform Combo For Road Contest With South Carolina
No.5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) is looking to improve its playoff chances on Saturday with a road victory against South Carolina. The Vols will enter a hostile road environment at night in front of a sold out Williams-Brice stadium. Ahead of the contest, Tennessee has unveiled a new alternate uniform ...
Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot
The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
Tennessee-Ohio State resume comparison ahead of Week 12
The third College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released Tuesday ahead of Week 12. Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is ranked No. 5. Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are ranked in the top four. The Vols will play at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt in...
Gary Patterson addresses Nebraska rumor
A number of high-profile candidates have been linked to the Nebraska head coaching job since Scott Frost was fired earlier this season. Gary Patterson is one name to watch, but he insists he is not focused on anything other than his current responsibilities. Patterson joined Texas this season as a...
