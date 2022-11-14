ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden says it's unclear if China can stop a North Korean nuclear test

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWypy_0jAEMVQH00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.

Biden met with Xi for more than three hours ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took power last year.

At a press conference following the meeting, Biden said he told Xi "that I thought they had an obligation to attempt to make it clear" to North Korea that it should not go ahead with a test.

South Korea has said the North has finished all technical preparations for a new test and Washington has warned for months that a test could take place soon.

Asked to what extent he believed China has the ability to talk Pyongyang out of conducting a test, Biden said he was not certain whether China "can control" its neighbor and longtime ally.

"It's difficult to determine whether or not China has the capacity," Biden said.

"I'm confident China's not looking for North Korea to engage in further escalatory means," he added.

U.S.-led international sanctions have failed to halt North Korea's growing weapons programs. Its record-breaking regime of weapons tests this year have included intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

China, along with Russia, backed toughened United Nations sanctions after North Korea's last nuclear test in 2017. But in May both countries vetoed a U.S.-led push for more U.N. penalties over its renewed ballistic missile launches.

U.S. officials have accused China and Russia of enabling Pyongyang's missile and bomb programs by failing to properly enforce U.N. Security Council sanctions.

Biden also told Xi that the United States would respond to a nuclear test by the North, and would defend its allies in the region, which include South Korea and Japan, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 37

Shane Edwards
4d ago

It is interesting to note that if N. Korea felt they could rely on China for both the preservation and defense of the N. Korean Regime, they likely wouldn't be pushing the West into a dangerous game of Cat and Mouse. But, it definitely appears that Kim Jong Un is getting desperate to fend off what he sees as an existential threat to his regime and power. If he truly trusted China had his back, then he wouldn't be taking such an aggressive posture. Look at Many of USAs Allies, they don't invest much money in their own preservation and defense because they trust that the US has both the capacity and interest in preserving and defending them. Japan is a great example of this relationship between Japan and the USA.

Reply(1)
6
Curly Keith
4d ago

china can't stop somebody that doesn't hear anything other than his own voice. kim doesn't care about anybody, what they have to say, or even his own people.

Reply
3
Peter
4d ago

He can't feed his people,I have seen smuggled videos on the net,they eat grass while he plays God.

Reply(4)
9
Related
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
BBC

North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention

It has been a confusing and nerve-wracking morning for people living in northern Japan. At 07:50, air raid alarms went off across Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures and TV programmes were interrupted to tell people to take shelter. The Japanese coast guard said a missile fired from North Korea was heading over Japan. North Korean missiles have crossed Japan before - one did last month - but never this far south.
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy