Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
abc12.com
Saginaw man found guilty of killing mother and daughter in 2020
A Saginaw County jury convicted Jerome Rogers on two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of Hortense Williams and her daughter, Teresa Allen. Saginaw man found guilty of killing mother and daughter in 2020. Jerome Rogers, 57, was accused of entering a home on Gallagher Street in Saginaw on...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
WILX-TV
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
The Oakland Press
Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana
A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
$1K reward offered for information on suspects in credit fraud in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase items from a Home Depot in Pontiac.A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.Authorities say a man and woman used the card number on Nov. 2 and spent about $745 on painting equipment and supplies at the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road. The duo was seen loading the items in a late-model black Dodge Ram, which was driven by the male suspect. The female suspect drove in a newer model silver Nissan Armada.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
westernherald.com
More on fatal shooting investigation released
A suspect who police believe is responsible for the fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus has been arrested. A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot and killed over a disagreement at about 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as Bryce Salter. The victim was not a WMU student.
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
wsgw.com
Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
Criminal case dismissed against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny
FLINT, MI – A little over three years after a Genesee County District Court judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to justify embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny, the former township official has again had criminal charges against him dropped.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
nbc25news.com
Police: non-fatal shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint, juvenile injured
FLINT, Mich. — Flint police responded to a shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint early Tuesday morning and found a juvenile injured. On November 15, just after midnight, police said a juvenile suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest from a reported shooting at the 1700 block of Barbara Dr.
Authorities cracking down on human trafficking with CATA bus drivers
CATA is debuting the ELERTS See Say app, which lets people anonymously report safety risks and suspicious activities.
Comments / 0