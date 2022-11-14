Read full article on original website
Coventry’s Vietnam War memorial failing; town to takeover Trust
COVENTRY — After the discovery that the state Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at Lake and Cross streets has started to shift off its base, the Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved having the town take over a trust set up to maintain the monument. The memorial, which is patterned...
Journal Inquirer
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to...
Recount shows voters still say no to East Windsor community center
EAST WINDSOR — After a close vote on Election Day, a recount of the community center referendum question conducted Tuesday showed that a majority of residents did not approve of the proposal. Prior to the recount, the unofficial vote total from the Nov. 8 election was 1,988 opposed to...
Journal Inquirer
Coventry seeks funding to improve Patriots Park
COVENTRY — The town of Coventry is planning a Community Match Fund Grant Campaign to make improvements at Patriots Park. The original plan called for funds to be primarily allocated for repairs to the bandshell at Patriots Park and for providing Wi- Fi access to the park. Band shell...
Windsor uses $65,000 to start Pigeon Hill roadwork
WINDSOR — The Town Council unanimously approved a $65,000 appropriation from its Capital Projects Fund to start the Pigeon Hill Road Rehabilitation Project. Director of Public Works and Town Engineer Bob Jarvis spoke to the council about the project at its Nov. 7 meeting. “The multiphase rehabilitation of Pigeon...
Journal Inquirer
Killingly must forfeit $94,000 in state funding due to ‘Redmen’ mascot
The town of Killingly will forfeit $94,184 in state funding this year due to its high school’s continued use of the “Redmen” and “Red Gals” mascots, Connecticut’s Office of Policy Management announced Thursday. Killingly was one of three towns found out of compliance with...
Journal Inquirer
At Angelina’s, diners line up for a taste of Mexico
ENFIELD — Making food has been a part of Miguel Mendoza’s life since he was a youth, something that has brought him to success as owner if Angelina’s Restaurant on Hazard Avenue. “I’m originally from Mexico,” said Mendoza, who, while growing up in Oaxaca attended culinary school....
Psychiatrist: Man in Enfield break-in doing well, still needs treatment
A Massachusetts man who broke into an Enfield home last year and beat one of the elderly residents with a flashlight — but was later acquitted of the resulting charges on insanity grounds — is doing unusually well for this stage of treatment, a psychiatrist testified Wednesday. DEFENDANT:...
Only opioid use tied Enfield father to baby son’s OD death
The basis for charges that a father was responsible for his baby son’s death from a fentanyl overdose in Enfield last year is evidence that the father used opioids before and after his son’s death while the baby’s mother denied using opioids and tested negative for them.
Ex-East Hartford man gets 18 months for making ghost guns
A man who made "ghost guns" in his East Hartford apartment, using a 3-D printer to make parts from plastic, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison. DEFENDANT: Audley Reeves, who is around 30 and formerly lived in an apartment at 50 Church St. in East Hartford. GUILTY...
Manchester Country Club making changes
MANCHESTER — The town-owned Manchester Country Club is undergoing a number of facility changes, including the razing and replacement of its pro-shop, that is being partially funded with a no-interest loan from taxpayers. WHAT: The town-owned Manchester Country Club is beginning work on demolishing and replacing its pro-shop, a...
Police: Enfield man charged in OD death of his infant son
ENFIELD — Police say they’ve arrested an Enfield man in connection to an incident that occurred a year ago that resulted in the death of his infant son. On Nov. 22, 2021, Enfield police officers responded to 378 North Maple St. in response to the death of a one-year-old child.
Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony. Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford house fire displaces 2
EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury town line. No one was injured, acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived...
Journal Inquirer
Undercover police officer grazed by gunshot in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An undercover police officer conducting surveillance in Connecticut was grazed by a gunshot when someone fired several shots at his police car, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday as officers assigned to a multi-agency violent crimes task force conducted surveillance near...
Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
Teen accuser uncooperative, man may avoid conviction
A Bristol man who police say was identified by a co-defendant as the gunman in the 2019 robbery of a young teenager in a Manchester apartment complex got a chance Wednesday to emerge from the case without a criminal conviction. DEFENDANT: Jeremiah Rodriguez, now in his early 20s, of Bristol.
Train station work to affect traffic in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS — Access to Church Street from Main Street will be closed permanently Friday at 7 p.m. as the state prepares to build a new train station in town. Addressing the closure during a Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday night, First Selectman Paul Harrington said the town has known the closure would happen for years, if not exactly when.
Arrest ends man’s chance for reduced prison time
When Amir Alam accepted a plea bargain in a serious Manchester domestic incident in September, he had a chance of receiving less than two years in prison. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree burglary, violating a family violence protective order. SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation. LOST:...
Suffield cranks up new committees
SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen decided on Wednesday to restart a task force focused on sustainability, and form a new Affordable Housing Committee. First Selectman Colin Moll said the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force will have three to five members, with the goal of making recommendations to the selectmen about projects the town could undertake.
