ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities

All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry seeks funding to improve Patriots Park

COVENTRY — The town of Coventry is planning a Community Match Fund Grant Campaign to make improvements at Patriots Park. The original plan called for funds to be primarily allocated for repairs to the bandshell at Patriots Park and for providing Wi- Fi access to the park. Band shell...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor uses $65,000 to start Pigeon Hill roadwork

WINDSOR — The Town Council unanimously approved a $65,000 appropriation from its Capital Projects Fund to start the Pigeon Hill Road Rehabilitation Project. Director of Public Works and Town Engineer Bob Jarvis spoke to the council about the project at its Nov. 7 meeting. “The multiphase rehabilitation of Pigeon...
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

At Angelina’s, diners line up for a taste of Mexico

ENFIELD — Making food has been a part of Miguel Mendoza’s life since he was a youth, something that has brought him to success as owner if Angelina’s Restaurant on Hazard Avenue. “I’m originally from Mexico,” said Mendoza, who, while growing up in Oaxaca attended culinary school....
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Country Club making changes

MANCHESTER — The town-owned Manchester Country Club is undergoing a number of facility changes, including the razing and replacement of its pro-shop, that is being partially funded with a no-interest loan from taxpayers. WHAT: The town-owned Manchester Country Club is beginning work on demolishing and replacing its pro-shop, a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man arrested with ghost gun, drugs

EAST WINDSOR — Police say they have arrested a man with significant amounts of drugs and a “ghost gun,” without a serial number, which they say was illegal for that reason and because the man had been convicted of a felony. Jesse Diaz, 30, of Hartford was...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford house fire displaces 2

EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury town line. No one was injured, acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Undercover police officer grazed by gunshot in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An undercover police officer conducting surveillance in Connecticut was grazed by a gunshot when someone fired several shots at his police car, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday as officers assigned to a multi-agency violent crimes task force conducted surveillance near...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Train station work to affect traffic in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Access to Church Street from Main Street will be closed permanently Friday at 7 p.m. as the state prepares to build a new train station in town. Addressing the closure during a Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday night, First Selectman Paul Harrington said the town has known the closure would happen for years, if not exactly when.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Arrest ends man’s chance for reduced prison time

When Amir Alam accepted a plea bargain in a serious Manchester domestic incident in September, he had a chance of receiving less than two years in prison. CONVICTIONS: Second-degree burglary, violating a family violence protective order. SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation. LOST:...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield cranks up new committees

SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen decided on Wednesday to restart a task force focused on sustainability, and form a new Affordable Housing Committee. First Selectman Colin Moll said the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force will have three to five members, with the goal of making recommendations to the selectmen about projects the town could undertake.
SUFFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy