Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
live5news.com
University of Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) - The University of Virginia’s athletic department on Wednesday announced the cancelation of Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina University. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take...
Augusta Free Press
Will Virginia try to play on Saturday? Elliott: ‘For me, the focus is not past today’
It would seem that the clock would be ticking on Saturday’s scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina football game, not that any football game is all that important right now. But it is Tuesday night now, and just out of courtesy to the folks at Coastal, a decision is going to have to be made soon.
Franklin News Post
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
live5news.com
Prayer March Through the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
theforgottensouth.com
South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road
Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
live5news.com
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
live5news.com
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
live5news.com
New downtown park dedicated to historic African American church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston dedicated its new park to Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church on Thursday with the grounds being the former home of the church. Located at 172 Smith St., the half-acre park was designed by city staff and hopes to provide a safe place...
live5news.com
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
