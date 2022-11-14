ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
live5news.com

Prayer March Through the Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements

Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
CHARLESTON, SC
theforgottensouth.com

South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road

Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New downtown park dedicated to historic African American church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston dedicated its new park to Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church on Thursday with the grounds being the former home of the church. Located at 172 Smith St., the half-acre park was designed by city staff and hopes to provide a safe place...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy