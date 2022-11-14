Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
1450wlaf.com
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro
Matthew McCracken, age 52, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Preceded in death by grandparents: Wayne McCracken and Earl and Anne Conatser. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
1450wlaf.com
Industrial Development Board scores Gold Creek Foods PILOT application
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Industrial Board met last night at the LUB offices with one item on the agenda, the scoring of Gold Creek Foods application for the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. The application was scored in five areas, job creation, wages, capital...
1450wlaf.com
Commission continues to face sanitation department issues
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission had a light agenda on Monday evening with sanitation issues still taking center stage. Watch the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. At a sanitation committee meeting it was learned the county’s trucks are still not operable, and the money...
1450wlaf.com
Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge
Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away Saturday November 12th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Starling and Mary Burgess; sisters Brenda Burgess and Sharon McCullough; brother Danny Burgess; nephew Shawn Branson; and niece Becky Roberts.
1450wlaf.com
One person dead, another recovering from Tuesday night wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Fincastle Road, just off Stiner Highway between Big O’s and Mama’s Kitchen, is where one person died from injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck, according to an official. The call came in to Central Dispatch just before midnight Tuesday. Another person...
1450wlaf.com
Amanda James is Eagle Tire Pros “Teacher of the Week”
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947 in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican corn bread, loved reading Stephen King novels, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
1450wlaf.com
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro
Claudette (Powell) Love, age 77 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the LaFollette Health and Rehab Center. She was born March 24, 1945 to the late Maynard and Bonnie (Isley) Powell. Claudette was a member of Macendonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, and watching UT sports.
1450wlaf.com
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Lincoln Memorial University President Dr. Clayton Hess guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Hess came to LMU as a freshman in 1977 from Virginia. He worked his way through college and after graduation, went to work for the university. “When I graduated on a Saturday, I had to be at work on Monday, ” Hess said.
1450wlaf.com
Ella Beach Gross, age 78 of Jacksboro
Ella Beach Gross, age 78 of Jacksboro, departed this life on November 16, 2022. She is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Joyce Harness; late husband, J.D. Beach; daughter, Eleanor Beach Rowland; brother, Woody Harness; and sisters, Brenda and Linda Harness. She is survived by: husband, Ralph Gross; son,...
1450wlaf.com
Roy Edward Hunter, age 81 of Speedwell
Roy Edward Hunter, age 81 of Speedwell, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born on April 24, 1941 to the late William B. Hunter and Eva Blanche (Farley) Hunter. Roy was a retired Coal Miner and a Veteran in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, sports especially softball and bowling, he was an avid Cincinnati’s Red’s fan, and he loved helping others.
1450wlaf.com
Darlene Gregor Smith, age 60, of Clinton
Darlene Gregor Smith, age 60, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was of Baptist faith and attended Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach to hunt shark teeth and seashells, loved arts and crafts, Tennessee Football, New England Patriots and loved her dog Cocoa and grandkids. Preceded in death by parents Junior and Betty Sue Smith, sister: Pamela York, grandparents: Rosie and Clarence Smith, special uncle: David Kesterson.
1450wlaf.com
Owls host Eagles in Battle of Birds on King Court tonight
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls host the Jacksboro Eagles in basketball tonight on King Court. The action begins with the JV boys game at 5pm followed by the varsity contests; girls at 6pm and boys at 7pm. Back in the 1960s, legendary WLAF play-by-play announcer Paul...
1450wlaf.com
Cupp arrested on outstanding warrant
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Saturday night, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Fox went to 346 Wooldridge Pike in Newcomb for a welfare check on the homeowner. Fox this was also the address of Jimmy Cupp, and there was an active warrant for Cupp’s arrest. At 8:45pm...
