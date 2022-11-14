Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away Saturday November 12th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Starling and Mary Burgess; sisters Brenda Burgess and Sharon McCullough; brother Danny Burgess; nephew Shawn Branson; and niece Becky Roberts.

