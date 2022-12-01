With continuous rumors swirling about the future of the Nissan GT-R, it's hard to know what to believe, but now we have something relatively concrete from Nissan, thanks to an interview that Autocar held with Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri. According to the Nismo boss, the automaker is working on a new sports car that will be an indirect successor to the venerable GT-R, which was axed in numerous markets this year but has survived for yet another year in the US. Autocar reports that this new car is likely to be a standalone model and will probably arrive this decade, which is good news for fans of internal combustion.

3 DAYS AGO