BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Makes First Public Appearance
The BMW M2 has seen the light of day at the Essen Motor Show, equipped with a full run of M Performance parts. BMW has previously detailed the litany of parts, including the new center-locking wheels that could make an appearance on the car, but this is our first time seeing the full list of parts in the light of day.
Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple
Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
Ferrari SF90 Imagined As Off-Road Supercar To Rival 911 Dakar And Huracan Sterrato
The world has gone off-road supercar mad, with the launches of the new Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato taking place within a week of each other. Naturally, this left us wondering who will take advantage next, but an artist called the ildar_project on Instagram has already come up with a solution.
Hundreds Of Lamborghini Urus And Huracan Owners Took To Silverstone To Raise Funds For Movember
Lamborghini's are fast, loud, and, as it turns out, excellent at raising awareness around important issues. Last weekend, 200 Raging Bulls descended upon Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom to support Movember, a global charity that focuses on men's health and wellness. The vehicles, ranging from Urus SUVs to Huracan and Aventador supercars, brandished mustaches just as impressive as the facial hair grown out by their drivers.
Bentley Flying Spur 'The Surgeon' Is A Matte Black Operating Table On Wheels
A special edition Bentley has been unveiled in Miami this week in collaboration with streetwear designer Dominic Ciambrone, known as The Surgeon. The Flying Spur Hybrid, named after the artist and designer, follows another collaboration Bentley did with The Surgeon earlier this year- a pair of Bentley-inspired sneakers. The Flying...
EV Hot Hatch Comparison: Abarth 500e Vs. Mini Cooper Electric
These days, the two cars duking it out here are expensive fashion accessories, which is in stark contrast with why they exist in the first place. The original Fiat Cinquecento and BMC Mini were designed to be as small and cheap as possible due to a fuel crisis in the latter half of the 1950s.
Audi Recalls Over 50,000 A6-Based Sedans, Sportbacks, And Wagons For Rear Seat Spillage
Audi has issued a recall for 50,883 examples of A6-based models due to a gateway control module shutdown that will suddenly reduce engine power and thus increase the risk of a crash and serious injuries. The affected vehicles include the 2020-2022 S7, S6 sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, and the 2019-2022 A7 and A6 sedan.
McLaren Sells Cars From Heritage Collection To Fund Artura Fixes
In order to fund the McLaren Artura, the Woking-based company has sold a number of cars out of its heritage collection, Automotive News reports. The buyer of the cars is Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding company, which owns a 60% stake in McLaren. McLaren needed funding after issues with the Artura required...
Rejoice! Manual Transmission Returns For 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Dodge is bringing back the six-speed manual option for the 2023 model year Challenger SRT Hellcat after being dropped last March. The news comes from MotorTrend, which claims the six-speed Tremec manual required some "recalibration." The updates required for the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) in manual-equipped Challenger Hellcats were substantial enough for the automaker to remove the option entirely for what was left of the 2022 model year.
JDM-Spec Subaru Crosstrek Price Starts At Under $20,000 And Has FWD
Revealed in September, the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek has launched in Japan with more powertrain details, a long list of accessories, and pricing, giving us a clearer idea of what to expect when the new Crosstrek comes to America. The JDM-spec Crosstrek will start at 2,662,000 yen, which translates to under...
The Cadillac V-LMDh Race Car Sounds Like A Banshee On The Track
The upcoming LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class might be the most highly anticipated motorsport series of 2023. These new hybrid regulations have drawn entries from popular brands such as Acura, BMW, Ferrari, and Porsche, to name a few. Cadillac revealed its entrant, called the V-LMDh, back in June and we've spotted the car testing in preparation for Le Mans and other races such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts With Luxury Updates And 7,000-lb. Towing Capacity
There's now a new Platinum trim for the European market Ford Ranger pickup truck, which is set to be headed to America come 2023 as a 2024 model. Within reason, that also means the Ranger lineup could include this new Platinum trim, currently offered on existing Ford America trucks like the F-150. Of course, we also know that Ford is plotting a Raptor trim here in the States as well.
Honda's Self-Driving Tech Hits The Streets
Honda has unveiled two new safety and semi-autonomous driving systems for use in a range of cars, Honda Sensing 360 and Honda Sensing Elite. Both systems will work to "further reduce driver burden by detecting abnormal conditions occurring to the driver and the vehicle's surroundings and reducing the risk of collisions."
Renault And Nissan Are Closer Than Ever To A Restructured Alliance Deal
Sources close to the negotiations between Renault and Nissan have indicated both sides aim to announce a potential deal on a restructured alliance by mid-December. According to Reuters, negotiators from both automakers intend to meet in London in December to negotiate the final terms. Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said earlier...
A New Nissan Sports Car Is Coming, But It May Not Be A GT-R
With continuous rumors swirling about the future of the Nissan GT-R, it's hard to know what to believe, but now we have something relatively concrete from Nissan, thanks to an interview that Autocar held with Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri. According to the Nismo boss, the automaker is working on a new sports car that will be an indirect successor to the venerable GT-R, which was axed in numerous markets this year but has survived for yet another year in the US. Autocar reports that this new car is likely to be a standalone model and will probably arrive this decade, which is good news for fans of internal combustion.
Updated 2023 Audi A6 Final Testing Is Almost Complete
The facelifted 2023 Audi A6 has been spied testing once again by our photographers. Our sources tell us the German automaker is wrapping up testing on what's expected to be mild changes inside and out. The exterior updates are likely to include fresh shapes for the headlights and taillights, a tweaked front bumper featuring new intakes, and a modified grille. Unlike the upcoming electric A6 e-tron, this one will not have split headlight design.
Cars And Manufacturers With A Horse Logo
There are a lot of tropes and cliches in the automotive industry. For example, a badge with a horse is a trope but designing the interior of a car to look and feel like the cockpit of a jet fighter is a tired cliche. A trope is defined as a...
The Mercedes-AMG One Was Built To Shatter Lap Records
Mercedes-AMG is celebrating the incredible ONE hypercar by looking back at its various record-breaking exploits this year. AMG's halo car, which will not be coming to the United States officially, dominated the headlines earlier this month when it blitzed the treacherous Nurburgring Nordschleife's shorter course in a rapid 6:30.705 - eight seconds quicker than the previous record holder for road-legal production cars, a Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
