Concord, NH

102.9 WBLM

Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake

Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023

For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
SACO, ME
102.9 WBLM

Three Boston Sports Legends Named in Major Federal Lawsuit

Hopefully, you’re not the friend who told Tom Brady, “Hey, things can’t get any worse.”. Mired in the most challenging season of his Hall of Fame career with the Buccaneers, and coming off his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the Patriots legend was named in a class action lawsuit following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

