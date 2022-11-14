Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on New Hampshire’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for New Hampshire Towns Have You Heard of?
I grew up in good 'ole Leominster, Massachusetts. There weren't any particularly clever nicknames for my town. The best we could come up with was Lemon-town or L-town for short. We had a little more fun with the surrounding towns:. Fitchburg = Bitchburg. Worcester = The Dirty Woo. Lunenburg= Looney-burg.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Why is the New England International Auto Show Cancelled for the 3rd Time in a Row?
Whether it's fathers and sons or auto enthusiasts, the bad news comes again for the third year in a row: the cancellation of the New England International Auto Show. The last time they all poured into the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center was in January of 2020. From funky, fast,...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Celebrity Sighting: Comedian Kevin James Stopped By These Restaurants in Worcester, MA, Last Week
New England is home to some delicious food, this we know. With all the celebrities that pass through our states, it is not uncommon to catch one at one of your favorite local places to eat. Earlier this year musician Steven Tyler was spotted at an oyster house in Massachusetts.
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023
For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Massachusetts Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Foreigner at Bank of NH Pavilion in 2023
Love is getting to go see Foreigner when they come to the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Friday, August 4, 2023, on us. We've got tickets to give away to see the classic band on their farewell tour. So how can you win?. If you're reading...
Three Boston Sports Legends Named in Major Federal Lawsuit
Hopefully, you’re not the friend who told Tom Brady, “Hey, things can’t get any worse.”. Mired in the most challenging season of his Hall of Fame career with the Buccaneers, and coming off his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the Patriots legend was named in a class action lawsuit following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0