Frank Henry Brott of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born August 27, 1948, in Lusk, Wyoming, the son of Judson and Lillian Munsinger Brott. He married Elizabeth Colich on December 30, 1969 in Deadwood, South Dakota. The couple moved from Wyoming in 1992 to Arkansas and eventually settled in Yellville. Frank worked many jobs throughout his life, from raising cattle to working on the oil rigs, mining Black Hills Gold, mud drying, assistant plumber and a uke operator. As a true country boy, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, watching Westerns and always had a joke to tell. Frank also liked to garden and pick walnuts and was famously known in the community as the Walnut Man.

YELLVILLE, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO