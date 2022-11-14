Read full article on original website
Frank Henry Brott, 74, Yellville (Kirby)
Frank Henry Brott of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born August 27, 1948, in Lusk, Wyoming, the son of Judson and Lillian Munsinger Brott. He married Elizabeth Colich on December 30, 1969 in Deadwood, South Dakota. The couple moved from Wyoming in 1992 to Arkansas and eventually settled in Yellville. Frank worked many jobs throughout his life, from raising cattle to working on the oil rigs, mining Black Hills Gold, mud drying, assistant plumber and a uke operator. As a true country boy, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, watching Westerns and always had a joke to tell. Frank also liked to garden and pick walnuts and was famously known in the community as the Walnut Man.
William Edward McLendon Jr., 69, Lakeview (Burton)
(October 06, 1953 – November 14, 2022)William Edward McLendon, Jr, age 69, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1953, in Isola, Mississippi to Bill and Freda McLendon. He was a carpenter by trade, a...
Raymond Duncan, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Raymond Duncan of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Raymond Duncan died Thursday in Mountain Home.
MH freshmen split openers in NWA Classic
The Mountain Home freshman basketball teams had mixed results to begin the Northwest Arkansas Classic in Tuesday. The Junior Lady Bombers were victorious in their opener on the campus of Heritage High School in Rogers. Mountain Home beat the host Junior Lady War Eagles 42-29. The Mountain Home freshman boys...
Phyllis J. Carleton, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Phyllis J. Carleton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Phyllis J. Carleton died Thursday at Baxter Health.
Friday basketball schedule includes MH hosting Cave City for 3 boys’ games
Friday’s basketball schedule includes three of Mountain Home’s boys’ teams welcoming Cave City to the junior high campus. The seventh grade game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade and high school junior varsity contests. In high school basketball, the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic will get...
Wednesday basketball schedule includes MH freshman boys continuing NWA Classic
Basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s freshman boys continuing action in the Northwest Arkansas Classic at Fayetteville. The Junior Bombers will meet the host Junior Tigers at 6:45. On the high school level, the Arvest Bank Tournament continues at Flippin with games on the...
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Michael Frank Ciampi of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Michael Frank Ciampi died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday
Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
MHHS swim teams to compete at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will return to the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Pocahontas. The start time is scheduled for 5:30.
Dale R. Smith, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Dale R. Smith of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dale Smith died Tuesday in Yellville.
Shirley Spindler, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 84-year-old Shirley Spindler of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Shirley Spindler died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Nancy Barry Mincey, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Nancy Barry Mincey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nancy Barry Mincey died Monday at Baxter Health.
James ‘Jerry’ Blake Owen, 80, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old James ‘Jerry’ Blake Owen of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jerry Owen died Sunday at his residence.
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Shirley Ann Weaver, 83, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Shirley Ann Weaver of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Shirley Ann Weaver died Sunday at her residence.
Ables, Stewart preview Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby
A new fishing tournament to benefit a local program for the holidays is two days away. The inaugural Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. Mountain Home School Resource Officer Zach Ables and Eric Stewart of Clay Maxey Chevrolet are future...
Marion Co. Jurors to meet Monday
Marion County Jurors on the yellow panel will need to report Monday morning. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, jurors will need to meet in the courthouse courtroom at 9.
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
