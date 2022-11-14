ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

KTLO

Frank Henry Brott, 74, Yellville (Kirby)

Frank Henry Brott of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away November 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born August 27, 1948, in Lusk, Wyoming, the son of Judson and Lillian Munsinger Brott. He married Elizabeth Colich on December 30, 1969 in Deadwood, South Dakota. The couple moved from Wyoming in 1992 to Arkansas and eventually settled in Yellville. Frank worked many jobs throughout his life, from raising cattle to working on the oil rigs, mining Black Hills Gold, mud drying, assistant plumber and a uke operator. As a true country boy, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, watching Westerns and always had a joke to tell. Frank also liked to garden and pick walnuts and was famously known in the community as the Walnut Man.
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

William Edward McLendon Jr., 69, Lakeview (Burton)

(October 06, 1953 – November 14, 2022)William Edward McLendon, Jr, age 69, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his home on November 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1953, in Isola, Mississippi to Bill and Freda McLendon. He was a carpenter by trade, a...
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

MH freshmen split openers in NWA Classic

The Mountain Home freshman basketball teams had mixed results to begin the Northwest Arkansas Classic in Tuesday. The Junior Lady Bombers were victorious in their opener on the campus of Heritage High School in Rogers. Mountain Home beat the host Junior Lady War Eagles 42-29. The Mountain Home freshman boys...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday

Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot

A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
CABOT, AR
KTLO

Ables, Stewart preview Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby

A new fishing tournament to benefit a local program for the holidays is two days away. The inaugural Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. Mountain Home School Resource Officer Zach Ables and Eric Stewart of Clay Maxey Chevrolet are future...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. Jurors to meet Monday

Marion County Jurors on the yellow panel will need to report Monday morning. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, jurors will need to meet in the courthouse courtroom at 9.
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks

A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

The Realtors you can recommend your friends to!

Relocation Specialist, Senior Specialists, Military Relocation and Graduates of the RE Institute. Free Professional staging assistance for every listing client. Reese Tubbs, Darlene Clark, Sam McMaster, April Bentley, Team Agents. 1024 Hwy 62 B East, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Call or Text 870-405-0793 or 870-405-5407.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

