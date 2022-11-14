ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Arabella Kushner Coordinates With Mom Ivanka Trump in Glittery Blue Dress & Satin Flats at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUtEi_0jAEKTRZ00

Arabella Kushner glittered for Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

For the occasion on Sunday, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the 11-year-old wore a light blue dress. Coordinating with mom Ivanka Trump, her attire featured a crewneck silhouette with flounced elbow-length sleeves. Adding a whimsical finish to Kushner’s outfit was gauzy fabric around the dress’ outer layers, embellished with silver glitter for a sparkly spin. Stud earrings finished her outfit, as seen in a matching mother-daughter post on Trump’s Instagram.

When it came to shoes, Kushner strapped into a pair of pointed-toe flats. Her pale blue satin style featured triangular toes, as well as closed counters. Ankle straps embellished with crystals finished the pair, giving added formality to Kushner’s wedding celebration attire. The style also complemented the blue hues of her dress, creating a coordinating monochrome appearance.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

Comments / 27

Bunny DuBose
4d ago

And she was absolutely beautiful, she looked like a Princess.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lara Trump Glitters in Fringed Dress & Metallic Pumps for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Lara Trump brought statement style to Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump wore a silver gown covered in beaded fringe accents by Oscar Lopez. Her floor-length dress style featured a column silhouette, complete with faintly sheer paneling and long cape-style slit sleeves. A diamond bracelet and stud earrings completed Trump’s attire. Her husband, Eric Trump, also accompanied her in a black suit and white bow tie, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.
PALM BEACH, FL
HuffPost

Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Glam in Dramatic High-Low Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ wedding. The ceremony was held at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 12. Guilfoyle made an elegant style statement at the event, wearing a black gown. The sharp piece had dramatic, pleated sleeves and a high-low hemline with slits at the side. Taking things up a notch, the news reporter accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a silver watch.
PALM BEACH, FL
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Do 3-Hour Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim's fave stomping grounds. The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. It's unclear if the 3-hour dinner was a simple business meeting or a birthday bash for one of the 2 -- Kim's 42nd was last Friday and Ivanka's 40th is the day before Halloween.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
mansionglobal.com

Ivana Trump’s N.Y.C. Townhouse, Decked Out in Gold and Animal Print, Asks $26.5 Million

Stepping into Ivana Trump‘s Manhattan townhouse, with its limestone facade and embellished gold entryway, is like stepping back in time to the 1980s, when the late socialite and her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, were the ultimate power couple. The home’s décor—leopard print, pink marble, crystal chandeliers and lots and lots of gold—is reflective of the glamorous, over-the-top aesthetic that helped define that era and the Trump real-estate portfolio.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'

Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Footwear News

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy