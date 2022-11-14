Yields on longer-date U.S. Treasurys were little changed Friday, but were headed for weekly declines as more economic data showed inflation could be slowing. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded at around 3.78%, compared to last week when it was trading at 3.82%. The 30-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.9%, after trading above 4% last week.

10 HOURS AGO