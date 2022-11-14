Read full article on original website
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea
An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
10-Year Treasury Yield Heads for Weekly Decline as Hope Around Slowing Inflation Grows
Yields on longer-date U.S. Treasurys were little changed Friday, but were headed for weekly declines as more economic data showed inflation could be slowing. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded at around 3.78%, compared to last week when it was trading at 3.82%. The 30-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.9%, after trading above 4% last week.
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount
GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
Tech Layoffs Are Not a Bellwether for Broader Cuts in Other Industries, Morgan Stanley Analysts Say
Despite large-scale tech layoffs, the broader labor pool is not in true danger yet, given that staffing levels remained below pre-pandemic levels for some time, a Morgan Stanley research note said. Even with a growth slowdown, the number of tech layoffs is minute compared with the larger employment pool, the...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
Coal Makes Comeback in Europe as Russia-Ukraine War Drags On
In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as the most polluted area of...
Commerzbank Chief Says He's Not Preparing for Disaster, Sees a Mild Recession
Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but a "mild recession" is on the horizon rather than "a disaster." Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic, with chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, forecasting the recession "will likely not be shallow."
After ASEAN and G-20, Diplomats Make Last Push on Ukraine Crisis at APEC
BANGKOK — A possible spillover of the war in Ukraine into Europe's eastern flank, which risks sparking a new phase of the conflict, will overshadow the agenda at this week's APEC Summit in Bangkok. The latest developments in Europe are likely to eclipse the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum...
