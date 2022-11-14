ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea

An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
10-Year Treasury Yield Heads for Weekly Decline as Hope Around Slowing Inflation Grows

Yields on longer-date U.S. Treasurys were little changed Friday, but were headed for weekly declines as more economic data showed inflation could be slowing. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded at around 3.78%, compared to last week when it was trading at 3.82%. The 30-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.9%, after trading above 4% last week.
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy

Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
Coal Makes Comeback in Europe as Russia-Ukraine War Drags On

In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end its legacy as the most polluted area of...
Commerzbank Chief Says He's Not Preparing for Disaster, Sees a Mild Recession

Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but a "mild recession" is on the horizon rather than "a disaster." Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic, with chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, forecasting the recession "will likely not be shallow."
