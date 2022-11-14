Read full article on original website
Tonya Charleen Jones, age 53 of LaFollette
Tonya Charleen Jones, age 53 of LaFollette, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Tennova North Medical Center. She was born October 30, 1969 in Sydney, Ohio to the late Charlie and Tommie Sue (Fox) King. Tonya enjoyed flowers, gardens, collecting antiques but most all she loved her grandchildren very much.
Fred H. Williams, age 79 of LaFollette
Mr. Fred H. Williams, age 79 of LaFollette passed away, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was a Member of Shield of Faith Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending Church, and spending time with Family. Preceded in death by Wives, Juanita Williams, Pauline Daugherty Wilson, and Edith Williams, Son, Randy Williams, Great-Grandson, Alex Bullman, and 3 Infant Great-Grandchildren, Parents, Hubert and Rosa Farmer Williams, and Brother, Carl Williams.
Owls host Eagles in Battle of Birds on King Court tonight
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls host the Jacksboro Eagles in basketball tonight on King Court. The action begins with the JV boys game at 5pm followed by the varsity contests; girls at 6pm and boys at 7pm. Back in the 1960s, legendary WLAF play-by-play announcer Paul...
Downtown La Follette welcomes the Christmas season
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares some of the businesses all dressed up for Christmas in Downtown La Follette. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/18/2022-6AM)
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Preparation of La Follette’s Christmas Tree is underway
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Work on the Christmas Tree started Thursday morning. The lights were removed to replace burned out bulbs. Tom Hatmaker will trim and shape the tree on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department will then restring the lights on the tree. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/18/2022-6AM)
Investigation into fatal SUV wreck continues
Gun hunting season for deer opens Sat. across the state
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee’s 2022-23 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 19. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment. “Deer hunting season is one of our...
Swearing in of newly elected La Follette leaders is next month
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The swearing in for the new La Follette Mayor and Council is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 1 at noon. HERE is a related story to the November 2022 election. The event to officially begin the new terms for the just elected mayor and council members...
Baker free on bond after 17th arrest- DUI and leaving scene of accident
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man is free on bond this morning after being arrested for DUI (driving under the influence) and leaving the scene of an accident. Tuesday morning around 8am is when La Follette Police located Jonathan Taylor Baker near the former West La Follette School after allegedly leaving the scene of a wreck. Baker’s Jeep was said to have veered off West Beech Street and hit a support pole for an awning that leads from the now La Follette Community Center’s Gym to the sidewalk.
Appropriate antibiotics use ensures continued effectiveness
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing the critical importance of antibiotics to public health during Antibiotic Awareness Week, Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2022, and encouraging Tennesseans to avoid overuse of the infection-fighting drugs. “Antibiotics fight bacteria to stop serious infections and...
One person dead, another recovering from Tuesday night wreck
