East Saint Louis, IL

Kick-off time announced for East St. Louis’ IHSA Class 6A semifinal contest

Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The semifinal match-ups in the IHSA high school football postseason are set. Both games will take place Saturday.

Below is the contest involving a metro-east team , including the kickoff time, along with information on the other semifinal game and the state championship.

Class 6A

  • 2 p.m.: No. 6 seed East St. Louis (10-2) at No. 1 seed Lemont (12-0). The Flyers rolled to a 45-0 victory against No. 7 seed Crete-Monee in the quarterfinals Saturday and have not allowed a point in three playoff games. Lemont, meanwhile, downed No. 13 seed Chicago Kenwood 14-0.
  • 2 p.m.: The other semifinal will pit No. 4 seed Chicago Saint Ignatius College Prep (10-2) at No. 2 seed Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11-1). In the quarterfinals, the Wolfpack beat Niles Notre Dame 31-8 while the Wolves beat Harlem 69-28.
  • The winners then will meet in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Belleville, IL
