Lansing, MI

Happening This Weekend Around Lansing: Silver Bells and More

It's beginning to look (and feel) a lot like Christmas around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Looking for something to do this weekend before Thanksgiving? Several fun things are scheduled throughout the area. With cold and snowy weather in the forecast for the next few days, it would be a good idea to watch the respective pages for these events to make sure they go on as planned.
LANSING, MI
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area

It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
LANSING, MI
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Enchanted Borealis Trail Hikes at Two Michigan State Parks

Are you a fan of hiking? Be prepared for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two Michigan state parks in December. What makes these trail hikes so special is not only snow, but lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires. According to mlive.com:. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park...
HOLLY, MI
Nonprofits in the Lansing Area That Need Your Support

Nonprofit groups exist in mid-Michigan to help those in need. There are some amazing groups at work to help the less fortunate. These nonprofit groups are offering locations to donate things in Lansing to help those in Lansing. The key word in community is unity. As human beings, we have...
LANSING, MI
Who Has the Best Takeout in Lansing?

You've got to eat right? Sometimes it takes a moderator, full session of congress, and possibly more to answer one of life's toughest questions: "What are we getting for dinner tonight?" Here in Lansing, we're blessed with some pretty good choices. Now, there are a ton of restaurants and I...
LANSING, MI
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
Gilbert’s Steak House, Jackson, Michigan: 1946-2006

Yup, I recall eating at Gilbert's Steak House a few times. Most of the time it was during the 1970s – I would get out of work and head over to Gilbert's with a co-worker for a couple of drinks. I also remember taking dates there for dinner...I always enjoyed it.
JACKSON, MI
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week

Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
LANSING, MI
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?

The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
MICHIGAN STATE
School Bus Crashes Into Michigan Elementary School

School was canceled Monday at an elementary school in Saline, Michigan after a school bus crashed through the school's exterior wall. Police in Washtenaw County say the 69-year-old bus driver was transported to a local hospital after he crashed the bus into the Harvest Elementary School on Sunday (11/13) afternoon.
SALINE, MI
It’s Early, But MSU Basketball Might Be Better Than We Thought

MADY SISSOKO (PICTURED ABOVE) IS TURNING INTO A BEAST. After being a bit player his first two years on campus, the third-year sophomore (remember the free COVID year) is now starting in the frontcourt and has played great so far. His performances against Gonzaga (14 points, 9 rebounds in 25 minutes) and Kentucky (16 points, 8 rebounds in 33 minutes) have positively stunned the Spartan Nation. It's very early, but not many people saw that coming. Sissoko's outstanding play has kept Pierre Brooks on the bench. Keep making free throws (6-8 vs. Kentucky after struggling against the Zags) and he'll be even better.
EAST LANSING, MI
