North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
US Department of State nixes Russia's claims that Brittney Griner negotiations are moving forward
The United States maintains Russia has not negotiated in good faith to bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner back home. She is serving a nine-year sentence.
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast [Update]
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. November 16 update: First Solar today announced that it will...
electrek.co
Enel is going to build one of the largest solar panel and cell factories in the US
Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, today announced that it will build one of the largest solar PV factories in the US. Initially, it’s expected to produce at least 3 gigawatts (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually. This facility will be among the first in the US to produce solar cells, a vital part of the supply chain.
electrek.co
From EV school buses to tractors, US seeks zero-emission heavy-duty transport by 2040
The US has just joined the global drive to achieve 100% zero-emission truck and bus sales by 2040. By signing the nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU), the US establishes a clear path for heavy- and medium-duty vehicles, from EV school buses to tractors, to generate zero emissions. “We have to...
electrek.co
Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why
A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
electrek.co
GM secures nickel for EV ramp-up from Vale’s new Quebec Battery Valley factory
GM and Vale announced that they have come to an agreement for the former to get a significant part of the nickel sulfate that Vale plans to produce at its upcoming new Quebec Battery Valley factory. There’s a region in Quebec around Bécancour, just outside of the city of Trois-Rivières,...
electrek.co
Extreme E season 3 race calendar includes new events in UK and US
As all-electric off-road racing series Extreme E approaches its final X-Prix event of season 2 later this month, it has already announced its race calendar for season 3. While fans of Extreme E will recognize some of the same locations as this year’s championship series, season 3 will showcase races in new territories in the UK and potentially the United States.
