ProWood FR® fire-retardant Backer Block is your on-site solution for light gauge metal (LGM) wall stud framing. It’s pressure treated and code-approved to reduce flame spread and smoke development. The fire-retardant blocks are pre-cut and intended to be used to support installation of interior cabinets, vanities, shelving, grab rails, trim and more. Not only does this product reduce costly on-site labor and material waste costs, but ProWood FR backs it by the best 50-Year Limited Warranty in the industry.

2 DAYS AGO