Pink returns home for 'Summer Carnival' tour at Citizens Bank Park in Sept. 2023

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All I know so far is that you haven't seen Pink until you've seen her live!

The Doylestown, Bucks County native is returning home.

She is bringing her "Summer Carnival" stadium tour to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Pink will be joined by some very special guests. Raise your glass for Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp!

What about us, you ask? Well, you can get your tickets to the homecoming show starting Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will get the party started earlier with access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 20.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at Noon until Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m.

Pink, who recently released her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," will also be performing on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the 2022 American Music Awards on 6abc.