CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile detained in connection with threat of school shooting at Hickman High School
A juvenile is taken into custody in connection to threats made against Hickman High School in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday evening that it had detained a juvenile for first-degree making a terrorist threat. Police say writing found in a school bathroom on Wednesday threatened a school shooting.
kjluradio.com
Two people arrested in Maries County for stealing Lowe's delivery truck from Jefferson City
Two people are in custody in Maries County, after being caught with a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol saw the truck sitting on the side of Highway 63 Thursday morning. While questioning the driver, the deputy became suspicious that the truck was stolen. He contacted the Jefferson City Police Department, and while waiting for a response, the driver confessed that he had stolen the truck.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire at Columbia apartment contained to one room
No one is injured during an early morning fire at a Columbia apartment complex located just south of I-70. Crews were called around 6 a.m. this morning to a commercial structure fire in the 1200 block of Larch Court. When crews arrived, smoke was showing from an upstairs apartment. Firefighters...
kjluradio.com
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile claims credit for gun scare at Columbia high school
Columbia Police continue to search for the person responsible for a threat made against students at Hickman High School. The department says it was made aware last night that a screenshot was circulating through the student body regarding a threat of a school shooting sometime today. The photo being circulated was of a writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.
Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Substantial amount of meth recovered by Sedalia Police Department
Four people are arrested after drug-related search warrants are served at two separate addresses in Sedalia on Thursday morning. One of the searches was conducted at a home in the 500 block of S. Barrett Avenue. Sedalia Police report they found Fentanyl and a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Two people...
kjluradio.com
13-year-old juvenile arrested for driving stolen car near Fulton
A juvenile is arrested after leading a Callaway County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase in a stolen car. The sheriff’s department reports the deputy was conducting a routine patrol on State Road F just west of Fulton on Tuesday night when he attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The deputy then learned the vehicle was stolen.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City drive-by shooting trial scheduled for February
A Jefferson City man accused of a drive-by shooting last year is scheduled for a jury trial. Tyrone Seals was scheduled Tuesday for a trial to begin February 21. He’s charged with shooting from a moving vehicle. The shooting happened in May 2021 at Community Park. No injuries were reported.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for pair of burglaries in Fulton
One man is arrested for burglarizing a pair of businesses in Fulton over the weekend. Seth Adams, 36, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
