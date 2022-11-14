Two people are in custody in Maries County, after being caught with a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol saw the truck sitting on the side of Highway 63 Thursday morning. While questioning the driver, the deputy became suspicious that the truck was stolen. He contacted the Jefferson City Police Department, and while waiting for a response, the driver confessed that he had stolen the truck.

MARIES COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO