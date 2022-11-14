Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Sidney Crosby intensifies flaming rivalry with Alex Ovechkin, joins Capitals star in exclusive NHL club
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals scoring machine Alex Ovechkin will always be mentioned in the same sentence. Both are supremely gifted players whose careers in the NHL started at the same time, have only played for one team so far in the big leagues, and also play not only in the same […] The post Sidney Crosby intensifies flaming rivalry with Alex Ovechkin, joins Capitals star in exclusive NHL club appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Auston Matthews injury scare has Maple Leafs fans holding their breath
The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a solid start this season. Through 18 games, they have 22 points and trail only the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. To be fair, the entire league trails the Bruins as Boston is 15-2. The Maple Leafs are of course led by the 2021-2022 Hart Trophy winner (league MVP) Auston Matthews.
‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
Jalen Brunson dishes truth bomb on Knicks’ comeback win over Jazz
The New York Knicks were coming off an uninspiring defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that saw them allow a league-high 145 points this season. With the rumblings about Tom Thibodeau’s lack of job security growing louder amid the inconsistent Knicks performances from game to game, the Knicks could be feeling a growing sense of desperation to turn things around especially as they seek to return to playoff contention.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it
Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spills tea on Russell Westbrook’s bench role acceptance
Despite the fact that they still aren’t winning too many games, it’s hard to deny that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking like a better team right now than they were when they started the season. This has a lot to do with the significant improvement of Russell Westbrook since he was moved to the bench by head coach Darvin Ham.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose
With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came […] The post RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Viral Buffalo stadium photo proves the NFL is right to move Bills-Browns game to Detroit
The NFL’s decision to move the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit is proving to be correct. After all, recent photos of the Bills’ home field where the game was supposed to be played show that it would have been impossible to step on […] The post Viral Buffalo stadium photo proves the NFL is right to move Bills-Browns game to Detroit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins’ new jerseys spark massive MLB Twitter reaction
The Minnesota Twins unveiled their new uniforms for the 2023 season on Friday. The new jerseys sparked an immense reaction on Twitter. Here is a look at the mixed reception to the Twins’ new look. “I am not savvy about this stuff. But the Twins *NAILED* this. Gorgeous and...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022
The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.
RUMOR: Suns interested in Hawks’ John Collins, but there’s a trade catch
The Phoenix Suns know that the NBA is an arms race, and, in their continued quest to avenge their 2021 NBA Finals loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, they must always continue to look for improvements around Devin Booker and Chris Paul that could, perhaps, take them over the hump. But could the Suns pull off the unthinkable and swing a trade for Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins?
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on return from mysterious 12-game absence
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers’ long-awaited return of Kawhi Leonard finally came to an end on Thursday night, again. The two-time NBA Finals MVP suited up following a 12-game absence, helping the Clippers defeat the Detroit Pistons. Leonard played 25 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing five...
Jimmy Butler’s status for Heat-Wizards game revealed amid knee injury
Jimmy Butler has officially been ruled out for the Miami Heat’s Friday night game against the Washington Wizards, per Marc J. Spears. Spears also reports that Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon are all listed as questionable. If Adebayo is unable to play as well, the Heat would...
Suns are eyeing 3 non-John Collins forwards Suns in trade
While Phoenix Suns fans wait on a potential trade involving forward Jae Crowder or Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, the Athletic senior NBA insider Shams Charania said the Suns could set their sights on acquiring Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma and Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin in a Friday article. […] The post Suns are eyeing 3 non-John Collins forwards Suns in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ promise after best performance of season in Nets’ win over Blazers
Questions surrounding Ben Simmons’ slow start had ramped up in recent weeks for the Brooklyn Nets. With Simmons averaging just 5.2 points on 5.0 shots per game heading into this week, a 6-8 Nets squad that already fired its head coach and suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was searching for answers.
CJ McCollum’s Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Celtics truth bomb will have Blazers fans thinking
After a poor start last season, the Boston Celtics came close to trading away Jaylen Brown — or at least that’s what the reports have been saying. Instead, the team decided to stick it out with their Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core, and they were rewarded with an unforgettable trip to the NBA Finals.
1 pleasant surprise for Lakers early in 2022-23 NBA season
It’ has been another season shrouded in storm clouds for the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonnie Walker IV, however, is providing an energizing ray of sunshine while helping the Lakers “dance through the rain.”. The 23-year-old shooting guard is averaging 16.5 points (6.8 above his career average) in 31...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0