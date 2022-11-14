ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to use Slack's huddle feature (and why you should)

When was the last time you stood around the office having an informal discussion with other coworkers?. Those (often) impromptu meetings can do a lot of good. Maybe one of you comes up with a brilliant idea that your other workers (or family members) build on. Or maybe it's just the camaraderie of interaction.
ZDNet

How to configure apps to start upon login with MacOS

MacOS is one of the more efficient and effective operating systems on the market. But even with all that simplicity, it still gives users some extra power to make the experience specific to their needs. One feature that does a great job with that very thing is called Login Items....
ZDNet

Get $80 off the Gigabyte Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors, with their generally high resolution and refresh rates, always make a valuable gift during the holiday season. If you are on the hunt for an impressive monitor for your gaming pursuits or as a gift, we've found a great deal on the Gigabyte 34-inch 144Hz curved gaming monitor over at Newegg. While typically retailing for around $450, Newegg is offering $80 off (17%) as a pre-Black Friday deal.
ZDNet

Microsoft Teams now has four games to put the fun into remote work

Microsoft has followed through with plans to bring its Casual Games stable to Teams as part of its effort to make the app more social. News of Casual Games coming to Teams leaked in June with speculation it could be its on-ramp to Microsoft's metaverse. Microsoft now says that bringing classic Windows games or brain teasers like Solitaire to Teams can improve productivity for remote and hybrid workers.
ZDNet

When it comes to tech spending in 2023, there's one top priority

Companies are putting security at the front and center of their spending priorities over the next 12 months, according to Red Hat's 2023 Global Tech Outlook report, with cybersecurity now taking precedence over innovation. Red Hat surveyed 1,703 IT leaders to in an effort to discover where organizations are on...
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday security camera deals: Save 50% on Blink and Arlo bundles

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
ZDNet

Want an X-Chair for your office? The X-1 Flex Mesh Task Chair is $100 off

Finding a great office desk chair -- or even a gaming chair -- can be very tricky, especially when you're trying to manage unexpected surprises like back pain or wrist pain. Personally, I've used the X-Chair line for a few years now. The foam has not only held up over the years and provided the support I need for my back, but it's also fully adjustable. More important, though, while this chair can be pricey, it's on sale right now for $789. You can score $100 off the mesh chair right now.
ZDNet

How to view your saved passwords in MacOS

I'll preface this by saying you should really adopt a true password manager, such as Bitwarden, for this. However, there are a lot of users who aren't ready to add yet another application to the mix. The best password manager: Business and personal use. Everyone needs a password manager. If...
ZDNet

Portable screen projector deal: Save $480 on this Wemax bundle

Screen projectors can be a great alternative to TV displays and laptops for watching movies or bringing games to a big screen. Thanks to technological improvements over the years, we can now have them in our homes for a relatively cheap price. Ahead of the Black Friday sales event, ZDNET...
ZDNet

AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI

In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify --...
ZDNet

Improve the security of your phone with 1 simple approach

Android devices are everywhere. Google's mobile OS has a massive hold on the global market share and that's not going to change anytime soon. Partly because of this, Android devices are the target of attacks by hackers and other ne'er-do-wells just like PCs. And even if you keep your Android...
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors on sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but Newegg has had loads of deals up on its site ahead of time. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to PCs.
ZDNet

25+ Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for as low as $130

It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
ZDNet

Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in early Black Friday sale

Early Black Friday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant's online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $799, saving at least $300 (roughly 27%) on its typical starting retail price of $1099.

Comments / 0

Community Policy