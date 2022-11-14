Read full article on original website
Related
‘Days of Our Lives' to Honor John Aniston In His Final Episode
"Days of Our Lives" is paying tribute to a legend. After John Aniston passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the soap opera, which starred Aniston as the suave crime lord Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years, is sharing how they'll honor the star. "We can confirm...
Blake Lively gushes over husband Ryan Reynolds in speech
"I am his home, and his girls are his home," she said.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
TODAY Family Sends Love to Al Roker After He Shared He's in the Hospital
For those who've wondered why they haven't seen Al Roker's smiling face on TODAY recently, the weatherman-and-more has just revealed the reason for his absence. On Friday, Nov. 18, he shared on Instagram that he's currently in the hospital. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,"...
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0