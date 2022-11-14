UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 summit

Nov 13 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 13 story has been refiled to correct the first paragraph to say Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit on Monday)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday.

Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.