Elderly couple injured in home invasion, robbery near 56th and Carmen

An elderly couple is in the hospital with injuries after they were victims of a robbery and home invasion Sunday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. near 56th and Carmen near Havenwoods State Forest. Officers are looking for an unknown suspect.

According to MPD, an 86-year-old Milwaukee man and an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman were home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old male was brought to a hospital to have his injuries treated, while the 82-year-old woman was also brought to the hospital as a precaution. Both are in stable condition, police said.

Correction : The incident happened near 56th and Carmen, not 5th and Carmen.

