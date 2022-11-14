ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQjyp_0jAEIOLa00

Supportive housing development Beacon Landing will provide permanent housing to those experiencing homelessness in San Pedro.

Abode communities is the developer, and the project is expected to be complete by summer 2023. There will be 89 units inside Beacon Landing.

Overall, there will be five supportive housing developments throughout Los Angeles. The modular supportive housing developments will be built as part of a $40 million City of Los Angeles HHH Innovation Challenge Award made to nonprofit developer collaborative Abode Communities, LA Family Housing and Mercy Housing California.

While the San Pedro development is being built, another is under construction in Whittier and two more will begin construction at the end of 2023.

"San Pedro has always been a working class, as we know a working class community. As we develop, we have to ensure affordable supportive housing is at the forefront," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino who represents District 15.

"For anyone out there that thinks, 'Well, why are we putting folks in housing when I don't get free housing?' for example. I want you to know the burden for folks economically to stay on the streets is much higher. So, we as taxpayers pay a lot more money to keep people homeless through arresting them for tickets and hospital stays and services and emergencies and other things. It's actually cheaper to give someone a home and all the services they need," said Amber Sheikh, a community advocate.

LA Family Housing will provide supportive services to improve health and housing stability, including therapy, employment and education resources.

Sheikh says besides permanent supportive housing there are other resources like tiny homes and transitional housing in the community and they hope within three years, everyone experiencing homelessness in the council district will have a place to stay.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha

Comments / 5

Related
theavtimes.com

$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Activists who occupied vacant El Sereno houses now face eviction

At the start of the pandemic, a small group of unhoused and housing-insecure Angelenos made a radical decision. Dozens of homes in the Northeast LA neighborhood of El Sereno sat vacant, bought by the state transit agency Caltrans decades ago for a now-abandoned expansion of the 710 freeway. Many had been boarded up for years. The activists argued there was no excuse for keeping those houses empty when tens of thousands of people were living on the street, and said they had a right to live in the publicly-owned properties. They decided to occupy a handful of the homes, calling themselves the Reclaimers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead

Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates

A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy