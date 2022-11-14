ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Over $22.3M in donations headed to Uvalde shooting survivors, families

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Survivors of the Uvalde school shooting and families affected by the tragedy could soon see over $22.3 million in donations in their own hands.

In late May, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18 year old at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund said Monday that money will now be given directly to the families and survivors impacted by the shooting, according to a release from National Compassion Fund.

A local committee made up of trauma specialists, survivors of other mass-casualty events, health experts and community leaders decided who is eligible for funds and how the dollars will be distributed.

After reviewing submitted written comments and input gathered at two public town halls on July 19 and Aug. 11, the committee approved a distribution plan for 448 validated applicants “who were traumatized, injured, or are surviving family members of the 21 people killed during the attack.”

The $22.3 million was originally collected by the following groups:

  • VictimsFirst: $7,600,048
  • OneStar Foundation: $7,186,786
  • Robb School Memorial Fund: $3,505,622
  • San Antonio Area Foundation: $1,743,520
  • Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country: $1,131,300
  • Texas Bankers Association: $360,000
  • TXN Bank: $156,918

abc7amarillo.com

Documentary director says badge of courage should be bestowed on Uvalde shooting survivors

77 minutes. That is how long it took law enforcement to breach the classrooms 111 and 112 and kill the shooter at Robb Elementary on that fateful date in Uvalde back in May. Ironically, 77 minutes is the same amount of time that it took police to shoot and kill the gunman that killed 21 people in and around a McDonald's in San Ysidro. That was on July 18, 1984.
UVALDE, TX
The Trace

In Uvalde, a Community Struggles for Reform Amid Grief

This story was published in partnership with The Guardian. It took most of the summer for the Uvalde school district to fire Pete Arredondo, the chief of the district police department whose blunders were largely blamed for the high number of casualties at the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The families of the victims acknowledged that it was the first real response to community demands for accountability, but parents, grandparents, and siblings have not stopped organizing to oust — by protest or by election — those who were in charge on May 24. Now, they’re fighting to change gun laws in Texas, a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Questions raised about Uvalde County sheriff's role during Robb Elementary rampage

UVALDE, Texas — For months since the May 24 school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, attention and blame have been focused on the chief of the tiny school district's police force. That man, Pete Arredondo, was first suspended and then fired as investigators pointed to him as the incident commander who failed the students and their teachers by failing to act to stop the carnage.
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

Uvalde families set sights on next steps after midterm losses

One week has passed since Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, was elected for a third term after beating Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The news made many Republicans celebrate. But in Uvalde, the home to the deadliest school shooting in Texas, some families were outraged since none of their preferred candidates locally — or statewide — won.
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

Uvalde names new interim school district police chief

UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD board names new interim police chief

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met Wednesday evening to vote on hiring a new interim police chief. The board unanimously voted to hire Josh Gutierrez as the new interim police chief for the district. The decision comes nearly three months after district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired following his actions on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
