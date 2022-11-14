Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
New video shows first-person view of Las Vegas Grand Prix track
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video from Formula One shows what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like from the driver's seat. The video posted by F1 Las Vegas depicts a virtual rendering of the track as the camera follows from the first-person view of a driver in a Formula One car.
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
news3lv.com
Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
news3lv.com
Ramsay's Kitchen celebrates grand opening at Harrah's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making his mark in the valley with his sixth restaurant with Caesars Entertainment. The Michelin star chef joined Las Vegans on Wednesday to welcome the grand opening of Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's. Guests celebrated with signature dishes and toasted with...
news3lv.com
Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
news3lv.com
Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas water district propose new golf course limits
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New this afternoon, more water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Muscle degeneration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you age, your physical state does too - or does it?. This Wellness Wednesday we're talking steps to preventing age-related muscle loss.
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks previews new residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Garth Brooks on Monday announced a brand-new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. On Tuesday, he spoke with News 3 about how his show will "shred" the envelope and how his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will be involved.
news3lv.com
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
news3lv.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Freestyle Love Supreme cast surprise Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the cast of Las Vegas' Freestyle Love Supreme to surprise local theater students in the valley. More than 200 students at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts were greeted with a master class of personal acting advice from performing icons.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas moves forward to develop African American museum in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council is moving forward to develop an African American museum and cultural center in the city's Historic Westside. Council members voted Wednesday to approve a contract with Gallagher & Associates, the company that developed The Mob Museum in Las Vegas among others around the U.S.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
news3lv.com
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
news3lv.com
Sam Boyd Stadium permanently closed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sam Boyd Stadium hasn't been open since 2020, when the pandemic hit, and it could stay like that for good. XFL told News 3 that games for their new team, The Las Vegas Vipers, will have to find a new home after UNLV Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Newcomb told them that the stadium is closed permanently.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police launch safety initiative ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are launching a new safety initiative to ensure an upcoming happy holiday season. Officials say this is the time of year when they see an increase in crime across the valley. As thefts and robberies go up this season, police are...
