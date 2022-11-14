ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video shows first-person view of Las Vegas Grand Prix track

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video from Formula One shows what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like from the driver's seat. The video posted by F1 Las Vegas depicts a virtual rendering of the track as the camera follows from the first-person view of a driver in a Formula One car.
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
Ramsay's Kitchen celebrates grand opening at Harrah's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making his mark in the valley with his sixth restaurant with Caesars Entertainment. The Michelin star chef joined Las Vegans on Wednesday to welcome the grand opening of Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's. Guests celebrated with signature dishes and toasted with...
Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
Las Vegas water district propose new golf course limits

Las Vegas (KSNV) — New this afternoon, more water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS...
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
New statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new statue of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has been unveiled. The city of Las Vegas hosted a ceremony to mark the unveiling at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown Tuesday morning. Goodman attended with his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, along with city...
Sam Boyd Stadium permanently closed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sam Boyd Stadium hasn't been open since 2020, when the pandemic hit, and it could stay like that for good. XFL told News 3 that games for their new team, The Las Vegas Vipers, will have to find a new home after UNLV Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Newcomb told them that the stadium is closed permanently.
