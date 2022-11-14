Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
UT Regents Give Final Approval For Launch Of UTRGV Football
The Rio Grande Valley will be fielding a collegiate football team. The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday gave the go-ahead for UT-Rio Grande Valley to create a football program. UTRGV got the formal go-ahead when regents gave their OK to the student-approved increase in the university’s athletics...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
goutrgv.com
Home Series With Houston Headlines 2023 Baseball Schedule
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the 55-game UTRGV Baseball schedule for the 2023 regular season, featuring the first home series against Houston since 1995 scheduled for March 3-5. The Vaqueros open the season at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against Houston Christian. They will play 31 home games headlined by series against Central Michigan and Houston as well as a midweek game against Texas State.
Brownsville Veterans Football Looks to Make Program History
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night. Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles. They’re a balanced team, run […]
Los Fresnos Gets Rematch with Brennan in Area Round
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year. The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6. “Glad to be practicing and playing right now […]
losfresnosnews.net
Playoff Time in Texas
The Los Fresnos Falcons Football team is set to take part in the UIL Class 6A Region Four Playoffs. The Edinburg North Cougars are the opponents listed for the Falcons in the Bi-District Round. The North Cougars prove to be quite the test for the Falcons as Edinburg North is currently 8-2 and the defending District 31-6A Champions. But how did the Falcons fare this season?
Veterans Memorial facing a stout Edinburg Vela Sabercats squad
The Veterans Memorial Eagles are one of two CCISD teams that have a tough Valley opponent this week with the Eagles being up against Edinburg Vela. The district champion Eagles don't come into many games as an underdog, but that's what they are this week according to Dave Campbell's. The Sabercats dropped the district title to Miller's opponent PSJA North, but still have been picked by several to come out of this region.
Los Frsnos, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The William J Brennan High School football team will have a game with Los Fresnos High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
Very Modern Home in McAllen, Texas Has a 2-Story Master Closet
Across the great state of Texas there are so many different home styles to choose from. Everything from a farm and ranch style property to something very modern and prices can change so much depending on the area of Texas that you are looking. But after finding this home in McAllen, Texas I’m not sure if I have ever seen anything that looked so modern, it almost feels like something out of a movie.
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
Pay It 4ward: Local police officer becomes published author
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer is best known to protect and serve, but sometimes there are those that go beyond the badge. In this week’s CBS 4 Pay It 4ward Series, we are introducing you to La Joya ISD Police Sergeant Roberto Bañuelos who isn’t just holding the line, but also the books. “It’s […]
KRGV
Valley shop battling inflation, struggling to stay open
Inflation and supply chain issues are making it harder to import food. A local grocery store says it is really starting to have an effect on them. At Jerusalem International Foods in McAllen, owner Hisham Shehadeh and his family are fighting to stay open, operating cost are hitting back. "We...
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
freightwaves.com
Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion
A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
Comments / 1