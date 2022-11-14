ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

kurv.com

UT Regents Give Final Approval For Launch Of UTRGV Football

The Rio Grande Valley will be fielding a collegiate football team. The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday gave the go-ahead for UT-Rio Grande Valley to create a football program. UTRGV got the formal go-ahead when regents gave their OK to the student-approved increase in the university’s athletics...
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
goutrgv.com

Home Series With Houston Headlines 2023 Baseball Schedule

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the 55-game UTRGV Baseball schedule for the 2023 regular season, featuring the first home series against Houston since 1995 scheduled for March 3-5. The Vaqueros open the season at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. against Houston Christian. They will play 31 home games headlined by series against Central Michigan and Houston as well as a midweek game against Texas State.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Veterans Football Looks to Make Program History

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans football team will face Victoria West in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday night. Although Victoria West ended the regular season with a 5-5 record, Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee says the Warriors have players that can cause defenses troubles. They’re a balanced team, run […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos Gets Rematch with Brennan in Area Round

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year. The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6. “Glad to be practicing and playing right now […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Playoff Time in Texas

The Los Fresnos Falcons Football team is set to take part in the UIL Class 6A Region Four Playoffs. The Edinburg North Cougars are the opponents listed for the Falcons in the Bi-District Round. The North Cougars prove to be quite the test for the Falcons as Edinburg North is currently 8-2 and the defending District 31-6A Champions. But how did the Falcons fare this season?
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KIII 3News

Veterans Memorial facing a stout Edinburg Vela Sabercats squad

The Veterans Memorial Eagles are one of two CCISD teams that have a tough Valley opponent this week with the Eagles being up against Edinburg Vela. The district champion Eagles don't come into many games as an underdog, but that's what they are this week according to Dave Campbell's. The Sabercats dropped the district title to Miller's opponent PSJA North, but still have been picked by several to come out of this region.
EDINBURG, TX
High School Football PRO

Los Frsnos, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
MCALLEN, TX
B106

Very Modern Home in McAllen, Texas Has a 2-Story Master Closet

Across the great state of Texas there are so many different home styles to choose from. Everything from a farm and ranch style property to something very modern and prices can change so much depending on the area of Texas that you are looking. But after finding this home in McAllen, Texas I’m not sure if I have ever seen anything that looked so modern, it almost feels like something out of a movie.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

Making the dream become a reality

After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local police officer becomes published author

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer is best known to protect and serve, but sometimes there are those that go beyond the badge.  In this week’s CBS 4 Pay It 4ward Series, we are introducing you to La Joya ISD Police Sergeant Roberto Bañuelos who isn’t just holding the line, but also the books.  “It’s […]
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

Valley shop battling inflation, struggling to stay open

Inflation and supply chain issues are making it harder to import food. A local grocery store says it is really starting to have an effect on them. At Jerusalem International Foods in McAllen, owner Hisham Shehadeh and his family are fighting to stay open, operating cost are hitting back. "We...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
freightwaves.com

Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion

A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
WESLACO, TX

