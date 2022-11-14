ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossy Head, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters across the panhandle are getting extra training in DeFuniak Springs. The training is live fire training for certified fire instructors. The goal is to help instructors get their live fire training certifications so they can go back to their own agencies and train new firefighters.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Holly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Holly, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet and playful tricolor hound mix is two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WJHG-TV

Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
wdhn.com

Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Armed man dead following deputy-involved shooting

Update: 9:30 a.m. MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy shot and killed an armed man after being called about a suspicious person with a handgun, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. near Poinciana Boulevard. No deputies were...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo. Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting. It includes a new warehouse and more space for...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet, cold, and cloudy night in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Thursday skies will only climb into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. By the end of the day the clouds will exit... temporarily. As we head into Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. The cloud return this weekend with a small chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Expect a nice warm up next week by Thanksgiving with highs returning to the 70s.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy