WJHG-TV
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
WJHG-TV
DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters across the panhandle are getting extra training in DeFuniak Springs. The training is live fire training for certified fire instructors. The goal is to help instructors get their live fire training certifications so they can go back to their own agencies and train new firefighters.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
1 teenager dead, 2 people injured in fatal Chumuckla Hwy. crash: FHP
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One teenager is dead and two more people are seriously injured after a fatal crash on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. On Nov. 17, at 7:34 a.m., an SUV was traveling in the northbound lane on Chumuckla Hwy., north of Hidden Oak […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Holly
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Holly, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet and playful tricolor hound mix is two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
WJHG-TV
Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
mypanhandle.com
Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
WJHG-TV
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department needs your help in locating a suspect who used a sledgehammer to open a hole in a concrete wall during the break in of a convenience store over the weekend. In a news release, PCPD says officers were called to...
mypanhandle.com
Armed man dead following deputy-involved shooting
Update: 9:30 a.m. MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy shot and killed an armed man after being called about a suspicious person with a handgun, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. near Poinciana Boulevard. No deputies were...
WJHG-TV
More apartment complexes going up in PCB, prices remain high
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From one construction site to the next, everywhere you look, it seems like there are constantly new apartment complexes going up in Panama City Beach. But for many, the price of rent is not going down. “I think a lot of this is being...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker. Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo. Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting. It includes a new warehouse and more space for...
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet, cold, and cloudy night in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Thursday skies will only climb into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. By the end of the day the clouds will exit... temporarily. As we head into Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. The cloud return this weekend with a small chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Expect a nice warm up next week by Thanksgiving with highs returning to the 70s.
fosterfollynews.net
Main Street Market in Downtown Chipley, Florida Holds Final Frozen Food Sale of the Year
Main Street Market is holding their final frozen food sale of the year in downtown Chipley, Florida. Place your orders TODAY for this Main Street Market Frozen Foods Sale- get your order in by November 16, 2022 for November 19, 2022 pick up.
