bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
After Anger Over ‘Whitewashing,’ Virginia Board of Education Asks For Third Rewrite Of History Standards
The Virginia Board of Education delayed approving a new set of standards for social science education on Thursday, following public outcry criticizing the draft standards for “whitewashing” history and ignoring years of input from experts and educators. The commonwealth’s Department of Education released the new draft a week...
Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places
The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of a bill on Tuesday that will restrict gun possession within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
The Future Of The Maryland Toll Lane Project Is A Mystery
The fate of Maryland’s long-planned toll lane project on parts of the Beltway and I-270 is up in the air. A delay in the project will push a key vote past Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) term in office. He was the project’s biggest proponent, aiming to fix congestion that ruined some Marylanders’ days. Hogan had also hoped to get a feather in his cap for a potential presidential run in 2024.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Maryland votes in favor of amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
Last Tuesday, Maryland was among five states where ballots contained measures related to marijuana legalization. As anticipated by many analysts, Marylanders opted to approve the initiative, which prevailed by a mammoth margin of 66.3% to 33.7%.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
The Cannabis Silent Election Effects
The election pundits are talking about the “Dobbs effect.” The silent response by young voters, to the Supreme Court decision on abortion, turned the red tsunami into a red mirage. I am suggesting there will be a silent cannabis effect in the 2024 election. Polls conducted by Fox News of voters and non-voters showed some interesting dynamics. Let me point to some progress in the 2022 elections paving the path to reform.
WTOP
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State lawmakers were unsparing in their criticism of the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday, accusing the agency of failing to pursue financial compensation against a vendor that has acknowledged serious shortcomings.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
WTOP
Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses
A Maryland commission approved the state’s first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
weaa.org
Morgan moves to review Alcohol and Drug policy amid marijuana legalization in Maryland
Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use Tuesday which will allow the recreational use of the plant for adults 21 or older. In a recent article by Washington Post, this new law will take effect on July 1, 2023, permitting a personal possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana for someone who is of age.
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
