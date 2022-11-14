ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

4d ago

I know this is so sad. Why do you have to mention the rave of the person? Is it necessary. This is just too racial. Please stop it. We are all equal in the eyes of the Lord. We are beautiful in His eyes. I feel so sad to see this race. It's time to have unity and embrace one another.

Cheryl Booker
3d ago

What is wrong with people? Black, Brown, etc. If a white person was extending condolences, that person's whiteness would not ever have been prefaced. This is what IGNORANCE looks like.

cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010

It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday

Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
People

Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced

Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
TODAY.com

Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
DALLAS, TX
People

6 People Dead After Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show

A B-17 and a Bell P-63 King Cobra were reportedly involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport Six people are dead after two planes collided at an air show in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra, both from Houston, collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, CBS News reported, citing the Commemorative Air Force. All six passengers were killed, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why

Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide at 2500 Summit Lane

On November 15, 2022, at around 12:15 am, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Summit Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult male victim shot in the front yard. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital where he died. The investigation determined, Johnny Lee Wallace, 33, shot and killed the victim. He was charged with Murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and is documented as case number 206948-2022.
DALLAS, TX
New York City, NY
