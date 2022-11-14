DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...

