Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death
The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Omro double murder
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
wglt.org
Woman killed in Interstate 74 crash near LeRoy
A 20-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 74 near LeRoy, authorities said. Melissa Ann Johnson, 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was driving an SUV that crashed on westbound I-74 between LeRoy and Farmer City, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Friday from injuries suffered in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Police tell us some people came to visit a relative when they found someone inside who they believed was dead. Police were called just before 11:30 a.m., and paramedics confirmed the person was dead.
seehafernews.com
51-Year-Old Fond du Lac Woman Found Dead, Police Say the Death is “Suspicious”
The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating what they are terming a “suspicious” death. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 8:15 Saturday morning to perform a welfare check on a 51-year-old woman. She was found dead inside the home. Detectives are...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
Comments / 0