Muskegon County, MI

Muskegon County woman wins $300K on Michigan Lottery instant game

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
A Muskegon County woman is planning a trip to Florida with her daughters after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game.

The 57-year-old bought her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station on Whitehall Road in Whitehall.

Michigan Lottery

“Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I stopped to purchase a ticket on my way home from work and scratched it when I got home. At first, I thought I’d revealed 8 words, but after looking it over again I realized I had 10 words. I wasn’t certain I was reading it right, so I went back to the store to check it and got a message to file a claim.

“The next morning, I called the Lottery office to have them check the ticket and when they confirmed I’d won $300,000, I thought I was going to faint. I’m still in awe that I won!”

The woman says with her winnings she plans to take her daughters on a trip to Florida and then save the rest.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $10 million playing Mystery Key Cashword which launched in August.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

