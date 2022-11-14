Read full article on original website
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America
First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Smart As We Think
We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief. There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
fox29.com
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Foodie Restaurant
We are the undisputed champions of food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question that. We love to hear about the Garden State's best, and when foodies are crowning a restaurant, we all want to hear more. New Jersey is home to some of the most...
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
NJ congressman slams Ticketmaster as ‘Anti-hero’ after Taylor Swift meltdown
If you ask one of New Jersey’s congressmen, that Taylor Swift lyric sums up Ticketmaster’s massive ticket meltdown this week — while the ticket retailer has pointed a finger at automated bots used by scalpers. U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, riffed on some other lyrics...
Study Reveals Fattest And Most Fit States, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
We love our food here in Jersey. Why wouldn’t we? We are the land of carbs with the best pizza in America. I’m not just saying that, we were crowned as having the best pizza in the U.S.A. It's easy to pack on the pounds here when your nonna yells “Mangia!” at every Sunday dinner. So how are we really doing in New Jersey weightwise?
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
This Is New Jersey’s Weirdest Favorite Thanksgiving Food
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey. The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the...
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of
The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey
With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
