ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfsu.org

National Black Restaurant Week is observed in Tallahassee

Some of Tallahassee's best-loved and most creative restaurants are owned and operated by African-Americans. The week of Nov. 11-20 has been an official celebration and recognition of their success. An eager lunchtime customer is coming into the Soulful Restaurant located on the grounds of Tallahassee's Goodwood Museum and Gardens. (sound...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Thousands of Turkey Trotters are expected to gather at Tallahassee's Southwood Thanksgiving Day morning

Tallahassee's largest foot race will once again step off Thanksgiving morning this year. The yearly "Turkey Trot" has been happening since 1976. For most of those years, the race-directing and life team of David and Mary Jean Yon have been in charge of the Gulf Winds Track Club-sponsored race. David Yon said, even as COVID cautions impacted so many events last year, Turkey Trot participation remained surprisingly high.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Leon County women raise questions to find crucial answers

The 2022 election cycle in Leon County saw the first candidate forums hosted exclusively by women’s groups. Ten groups serving women and girls collaborated on two such events, one for mayoral candidates and another for county commission races. Now they’re laying the groundwork for greater change. The women’s...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee police are investigating a string of Circle K armed robberies

Tallahassee police are investigating armed robberies at three Circle K stores, and they say two appear to be related. Two robberies happened in the wee hours of Nov. 15th. The first happened at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. near S. Monroe St. and Woodville Highway. A shot was fired, but no one was hurt.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee leaders celebrate opening of new affordable housing complex

Affordable housing advocates in Tallahassee celebrated the opening of a new complex for low- and moderate-income residents during a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, months after the new units came online. “This is beautiful housing," said City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. "It’s helping us reach our goal of more affordable housing, workforce...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy