Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfsu.org
National Black Restaurant Week is observed in Tallahassee
Some of Tallahassee's best-loved and most creative restaurants are owned and operated by African-Americans. The week of Nov. 11-20 has been an official celebration and recognition of their success. An eager lunchtime customer is coming into the Soulful Restaurant located on the grounds of Tallahassee's Goodwood Museum and Gardens. (sound...
wfsu.org
Magbanua may help the state as Leon County prosecutors prepare for another trial in the murder of Dan Markel
A woman serving life in prison for her role in the murder of an FSU law professor may become a witness for the state. Katherine Magbanua is being called by prosecutors later this month to answer questions in a private meeting at the state attorney’s office in Leon County. Magbanua is incarcerated in Ocala.
wfsu.org
Thousands of Turkey Trotters are expected to gather at Tallahassee's Southwood Thanksgiving Day morning
Tallahassee's largest foot race will once again step off Thanksgiving morning this year. The yearly "Turkey Trot" has been happening since 1976. For most of those years, the race-directing and life team of David and Mary Jean Yon have been in charge of the Gulf Winds Track Club-sponsored race. David Yon said, even as COVID cautions impacted so many events last year, Turkey Trot participation remained surprisingly high.
wfsu.org
Leon County's newest school board member has her eye on closing the pandemic-driven learning gap
Laurie Lawson Cox is set to be sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Leon County School Board. She says one of her first priorities is to ensure kids get back up to speed after many fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic. Cox, who worked as an elementary...
wfsu.org
Tallahassee's Bond Elementary celebrates its rise from a D school to a B school
Bond Elementary School rewarded its students for a tremendous achievement with a huge party on Monday. There were bounce houses, a DJ, balloons and bubbles -- you name it. Bond Elementary was celebrating its rise to a B school for the 2021 school year. It had been a D school. Now it’s within three points of an A.
wfsu.org
Leon County women raise questions to find crucial answers
The 2022 election cycle in Leon County saw the first candidate forums hosted exclusively by women’s groups. Ten groups serving women and girls collaborated on two such events, one for mayoral candidates and another for county commission races. Now they’re laying the groundwork for greater change. The women’s...
wfsu.org
A black bear is making its way through Southeast Tallahassee. The FWC says don't feed it
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a message for people tempted to cater to the black bear roaming Southeast Tallahassee: “a fed bear is a dead bear.”. The bear was first spotted two weeks ago in the Northeast and has now made its way to neighborhoods off...
wfsu.org
FAMU football is making a bid to host a playoff game. But they have to beat the BCU Wildcats first
Florida A&M University is looking to host its first, football playoff game since 1998. The Rattlers, are 8-2 so far this season, and are presently ranked 24th in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll. But before FAMU can find out if they can host the game—the Rattlers have to beat their nemesis, Bethune Cookman University.
wfsu.org
Respect Yourself Crime Prevention Task Force meets to reduce gun violence and crime
The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted a meeting of the Respect Yourself Crime Prevention Task Force on Monday. The program is aimed at fighting rising violent crime. Curtis Taylor of the Urban League said gun violence in Tallahassee has become so dire, “there is no silver bullet.”. “This has...
wfsu.org
Tallahassee police are investigating a string of Circle K armed robberies
Tallahassee police are investigating armed robberies at three Circle K stores, and they say two appear to be related. Two robberies happened in the wee hours of Nov. 15th. The first happened at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. near S. Monroe St. and Woodville Highway. A shot was fired, but no one was hurt.
wfsu.org
Tallahassee leaders celebrate opening of new affordable housing complex
Affordable housing advocates in Tallahassee celebrated the opening of a new complex for low- and moderate-income residents during a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, months after the new units came online. “This is beautiful housing," said City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. "It’s helping us reach our goal of more affordable housing, workforce...
Comments / 0