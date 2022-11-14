Tallahassee's largest foot race will once again step off Thanksgiving morning this year. The yearly "Turkey Trot" has been happening since 1976. For most of those years, the race-directing and life team of David and Mary Jean Yon have been in charge of the Gulf Winds Track Club-sponsored race. David Yon said, even as COVID cautions impacted so many events last year, Turkey Trot participation remained surprisingly high.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO