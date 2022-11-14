ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koYlr_0jAEFi7t00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.

On Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect in a fatal Friday morning shooting was arrested hours later with the help of the Lansing Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Ingham County jail on an unrelated warrant. Their name has not been released.

1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting

The shooting happened Friday morning around 3 a.m.

Officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports that a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident had arrived with a gunshot wound. They later died at the hospital. Their name has not been released.

After interviewing witnesses, the officers determined that the shooting happened on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The case is being handed over to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors’ Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 7

Related
wkzo.com

Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox17

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy