Kent County, MI

Kent County hires deputy emergency management director

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is bringing on a new deputy emergency management coordinator.

Scott Corbin comes from Allegan County, where he was the emergency management director. He was previously a police officer in Ohio and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was the president of the Michigan Emergency Management Association between 2014 and 2017.

“I am honored to have spent the past eighteen years serving the residents in Allegan County in preparing for and responding to emergency-related events,” Corbin said in a Monday statement. “I’m very excited to enter this next chapter of my career serving Kent County and sharing my experience to strengthen an already robust preparedness program.”

Corbin will work with Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser on preparing disaster plans, including coordinating with local organizations that will be involved in the implementation of those plans.

He joins the county on Nov. 21.

