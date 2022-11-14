ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
First Dakota National Bank continues celebrating 150 years of service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory came to fruition in 1872. A century and a half later, First Dakota National Bank is still standing prominently. To celebrate the 150-year anniversary, staff have incorporated a plethora of ways to commemorate the achievement from beers, truck giveaways, and even sharing family recipes. Dan Statema, the Director of Corporate Image and Development, explained some of the fun they have had recognizing the milestone and how they are also giving back.
Children’s Inn has a new home and name

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
Zoo to host Creative Creatures Art Show Nov. 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is hosting an art event called Creative Creatures Art Show. According to a press release from the GPZ, on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the art show, curated by Untitled.10, brings the work of local artists out of the gallery and into the zoo. The Creative Creatures Art Show is headlined by artists Amanda Boerger (Snow Monkey building) and Cameron Stalheim (Asian Cat building). The press release says the Creative Creatures is a wild, wonderous walk under the stars, surrounded by twinkling holiday lights and stunning, nature-inspired imagery.
Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a...
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary. Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then...
Long-awaited south-side Mexican restaurant nears opening

A new Mexican restaurant that’s opening in the coming weeks in south Sioux Falls is a blend of two families and their favorite recipes. La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is putting the final touches on its space in a retail center at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, and inspections are scheduled for next week.
Taking a look back at the 2022 severe weather season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We all know the weather in our area can get wild at times and that was absolutely the case during this severe weather season, especially the spring and early summer months. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued 340 severe thunderstorm and tornado...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
