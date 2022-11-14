Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
dakotanewsnow.com
First Dakota National Bank continues celebrating 150 years of service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory came to fruition in 1872. A century and a half later, First Dakota National Bank is still standing prominently. To celebrate the 150-year anniversary, staff have incorporated a plethora of ways to commemorate the achievement from beers, truck giveaways, and even sharing family recipes. Dan Statema, the Director of Corporate Image and Development, explained some of the fun they have had recognizing the milestone and how they are also giving back.
KELOLAND TV
St. Francis House receives thousands of dollars worth of donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Christmas came early at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t Santa who brought the gifts. “This had to have been around a 9,000 thousand dollar gift to the St. Francis House,” said Julie Becker, Ex. Director. Executive Director...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hunger & Homelessness Week raising awareness in the Sioux Falls community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is one of several local non-profits that are working together to help the homeless in Sioux Falls as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. ”Our whole goal is to end homelessness but we can’t do it alone so...
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
dakotanewsnow.com
Zoo to host Creative Creatures Art Show Nov. 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is hosting an art event called Creative Creatures Art Show. According to a press release from the GPZ, on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the art show, curated by Untitled.10, brings the work of local artists out of the gallery and into the zoo. The Creative Creatures Art Show is headlined by artists Amanda Boerger (Snow Monkey building) and Cameron Stalheim (Asian Cat building). The press release says the Creative Creatures is a wild, wonderous walk under the stars, surrounded by twinkling holiday lights and stunning, nature-inspired imagery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
dakotanewsnow.com
First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary. Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
siouxfalls.business
Long-awaited south-side Mexican restaurant nears opening
A new Mexican restaurant that’s opening in the coming weeks in south Sioux Falls is a blend of two families and their favorite recipes. La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is putting the final touches on its space in a retail center at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, and inspections are scheduled for next week.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the zebras at the Great Plains Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The zebras are a popular exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo. We learn about them today, in our bi-weekly “Wild Wednesday” segment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Taking a look back at the 2022 severe weather season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We all know the weather in our area can get wild at times and that was absolutely the case during this severe weather season, especially the spring and early summer months. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued 340 severe thunderstorm and tornado...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
